A tall young man has shown off his belly and waist moves in a synchronised manner as he danced to a beat in a video that has got people on social media talking.

In a clip seen by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Cila Adjoa Duffuor, the young man moves his torso with an emphasis on his hips like a professional belly dancer.

He appeared in the clip shirtless and wore black shorts and a piece of cloth as he delivered his moves. He also sported a fashion ring and bracelet.

The short clip shows him confidently dancing without shame as he displayed his talent to the world.

Many who saw the clip on social media were stunned that a man could move his waist like a woman.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to clip

Abilson Bridgette said:

''Shakira in the making. Hahahaha.''

Nana K Poundz commented:

''One man down. I repeat one man down, rescue unit, real men battalion, proceed to the location of this man, coordinate 45North 35south, proceed now!''

Nana Adam Awini said:

''He can shake way better than me.''

Osei Naomi commented:

''Never a dull moment in my country Ghana!.''

Jackie Adefarasin said:

''Gather here if you know you can't "wind" like this.''

