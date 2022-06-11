Reactions have trailed a video of a pretty and slim lady gyrating to a tune like US-based TikToker Bhadie Kelly

Bhadie Kelly has dominated the trends and fast become a viral sensation because of her exciting dance videos

The lady's clip has, however, generated mixed reactions, with some people claiming that she danced better than Kelly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

More people are reproducing videos based on sensational TikToker Bhadie Kelly's videos, and have turned heads with their exciting versions on social media.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Gossipmilltv, a young lady is seen showing off her dance skills.

The pretty lady sported a straight dress with thin straps and rocked braids as she dance for the camera.

Photos of Young lady and Bhadie Kelly. Source: Gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she began her captivating moves by first giving a 360 spin, quickly advancing and gyrating with intense energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The video has caused a frenzy on social media, with some saying she danced better than Kelly.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Netizens' comments

Noble_movies said:

''This one pass Kelly .''

Iam_clinton001 commented:

''Guys. Make we just use this one hold body small. Before Kelly Go Come.. How una see ham?''

Iamnasboi said:

''Lol, na wa ooooo Wetin Dey play? Nobody wan gree again o! Boys, abeg hold popcorn.''

Steel_visuals commented:

''Dis one na MELLY not KELLY.''

Shugatiti Challenges Bhadie Kelly, Shakes Her Behind In Wild Video

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actress Shugatiti has caused a frenzy after a steamy video in which she shakes her behind emerged.

The Ghanaian movie personality confidently flaunted her adorable curvy figure in the clip.

The video shared on the Instagram page of her colleague actress Yaa Jackson comes amidst the viral videos of US-based TikToker Bhadie Kelly.

Kelly Bhaddie: Pretty Lady with Super Heavy Curves Challenges TikToker with Her Dance Moves in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a well-endowed lady has challenged US-based Togolese TikToker Bhaddie Kelly with her eye-catching dance moves and turned heads on social media.

Over the past few days, Kelly has dominated the trends and fast become an online sensation because of her exciting dance videos, with many fixated on her 'perfect' beauty.

After going viral online, particularly on TikTok and Twitter, several admirers have reproduced their version of Kelly's videos based on her moves, while others mimicked her style.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh