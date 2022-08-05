President Akufo-Addo and Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings have left many in awe of their dance moves

The two were spotted on the dancefloor at the Founders' Day Luncheon, which was held on August 5, 2022

The video has gotten Netizens and many Ghanaians excited after the two displayed some phenomenal dance moves on the special day

Ghanaian politician and the current president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has wowed Ghanaians with his incredible dance moves.

He took to the dancefloor with the wife of late Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings where they wowed guests with their dance moves.

Akufo-Addo And Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. Photo Source: @swagofafricanews

The occasion was the Founders' Day Luncheon, which was held on August 5, 2022. The event was in honour of Senior Citizens of the country.

The former first lady was dressed in African print attire. She wore Kaba with a peplum and puff sleeves on both sides. She paired it with a long skirt and a scarf to highlight her looks.

Akufo-Addo wore a white shirt and a pair of black trousers with black shoes. The president looked elegant and classy for the occasion.

The two danced to tunes from the legendary highlife, Afro-funk and Afro-jazz musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, who performed live at the luncheon.

In the video, they were later on joined by some guests who attended the event. Many applauded and praised them as they shared an adorable moment together on the dancefloor.

Video stirs reactions on social media

kentegod said:

Akokora bugeee

jexgrake commented:

This man be whole swag

sabinatakyi commented:

Our president

twista_bernards

Ebi Lyk our presidents their dance moves are one way

mannysam75 said:

This is amazing. We wanna see more of this.

djsteviedee commented saying:

Different party but she still our Ashanti woman. Nana thanks for keeping a smile on her face.

abena_adu_shalders commented:

This is soo beautiful

sirpapab commented saying:

Nana Piaw ✌ Lovely to see the adults bonding. I see Legends in this vid

benjamendotse commented:

This woman misses dancing with her late husband

i_am_anasgh said:

Nana K baako p3 God bless Ma'am

davidarthurhagan said:

Very good in dancing but not with Ghana !

