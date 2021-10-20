Twitter has erupted with juicy stories as women from across the country share juicy break-up stories

They reveal the exact point in their past relationships where they knew things were never going to last

The post has gone viral with thousands of likes, retweets and comments that are super interesting to read

A lady on Twitter who goes by handle @Lungii_T asked a very intriguing question that has the women of Mzansi revealing some juicy information.

A woman has sparked a conversation online that's going viral. Image: Lungii_T/Twitter

Source: UGC

She asked:

"Ladies, when did you realise, 'Hmmmm, nah, he gotta go'?”

The post is trending with over 20k likes and close to 7k retweets. Ladies are sharing stories that are intimate, disturbing, disgusting and downright weird. It's no holds barred on this side of Twitter.

The comments will leave you speechless:

@MbaliMsibi19:

"When he came over to my place, bought food and booze with his money and then when I went to the loo, he went to my bag. I had R2k I withdrew to pay my tailor. He stole R800, I guess to pay himself back. There I was na enjoyment not knowing am chowing my damn money."

@MourineNdivhuwo:

"When we went on a date at Ayoba Café (Sunnyside, Pretoria) and the couple sitting next to us had ordered food and a bottle of Hennessy. He stood up and went to their table and asked to be poured some Henny. The couple refused. Was so embarrassed."

@queenCalypso7:

"We were kissing extremely passionately and his six front teeth came out and got stuck in my mouth. I took his teeth out of my mouth and gave it back to him."

@ChaChamzieCha:

"When he ghosted me for a day and the next day he told me every year on the same day he loses his memory and forgets everything."

@Mapuleng:

"We were on a video call just before bedtime and he had a pair of stockings on his head (He had dreadlocks)."

@The_Real_Gugu

"He told me he lives with his son and the helper, only to find out that the helper is the wife."

