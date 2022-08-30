A lady identified as Maame Serwaaa, who has thick dark hair has attracted undue attention to herself on TikTok after a video showed her flaunting it

The hair is so thick, dark, and attractive that it has made some people go crazily in search of what she is using on it

In the comment section of the video she shared, ladies besieged her, asking her the secret to her thick hair so that they will apply the same

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young lady with long hair that looks natural has set pulses rushing on TikTok after she took to the platform to flaunt the beautiful strands.

In the video, the young woman identified on TikTok as Maame Serwaaa used her hands to pack and straighten the hair, but it appeared too much for her hands.

Other ladies on TikTok are asking what her secret is. Photo credit: TikTok/@maameserwaa1008.

Source: UGC

Dark lady with dark hair

The lady's hair looked so dark, full and well maintained. Though Maame did not say the hair is her natural hair, some of her followers on the platform apparently believe it is.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, some others disagreed that the hair is natural as they noted that she fixed it.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Her followers on TikTok are analysing the hair almost strand by strand to determine whether it is hair natural hair or fixed. See some of the comments below:

@Kaakyireahoufe10

"In the middle that not your hair."

@Ayi commented:

"The secret is go and buy afro kinky is a weave okay."

@Efya Gholda said:

"That's not your real hair mazam. We saw the wig wai."

@mamajoy254 reacted:

"You could have buy the small one that seems so heavy."

@Sarpong Sandra437 asked:

"Please what do you use for ur hair?"

@Gayle Wilson655 said:

"I believe it is her own hair."

@user4835082693884 said:

"Beautiful head of hair my sister I love it."

See Hair Wey Girls Dey Buy GHC13k

In a related story, YEN.com.gh also reported that social media users have reacted to a viral video of a young man with natural long hair.

The proud young man identified as Jacob Evangelista had taken to his TikTok account to show off his hair, which appeared to be in response to peeps who had always wanted to see its full length on display.

The handsome lad bent and pulled back his head like a model posing for a photoshoot as he spread his hair to show it is natural.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng