A video of a lady disturbing a security man with her dance showcase has caused a commotion on the net

The funny lady made to use the door he guarded but stopped to whine her waist for him while vibing to Kizz Daniel's newest hit song titled Cough

The security man's calmness in the face of the unsolicited dance distraction made many assume that he is shy

A young Nigerian lady simply identified as Queen Cassy sent social media into a frenzy with her dance performance before a security man.

Cassy, a dance content creator, shared the funny clip via her TikTok handle and remarked that the security guy was shy.

She gave him an unsolicited dance. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@queencassy_)

In the clip, Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel's latest song Cough played in the background as the lady faced the stunned security man.

With a smile on her face, she backed him to do the song's signature dance move and faced him again.

The security man tried to control his amazement as he continued his duty of monitoring people going in and out of the building he manned.

At some point, he managed to show a thin smile which soon vanished as soon as it spread on his face.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

YNH Lilmiiz said:

"What a shy guy."

action energy said:

"But you no well oo."

Wizipro said:

"Who observe that albino drip."

Jibo said:

"Ahhh hanty u want make him loose him job."

