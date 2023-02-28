A Nigerian kid who was once an area boy has been transformed and made to be beneficial to himself

The young boy who was lucky to come in contact with Tunde Onakoya has become a web developer

People who have seen the boy's transformation photos have applauded the efforts made to change his life

The life of a young boy who was once an area boy has been transformed, and he is now a web developer.

Chess promoter, Tunde Onakoya, posted photos of the boy, who is now in a better place.

The boy's life changed after he met Tunde Onakoya. Photo credit: Twitter/@Tunde_OD.

Tunde Onakoya helps kid become a web developer

One of the photos shows the boy playing chess, he looked younger and concentrated on the game.

In another photo, he looked dapper in a suit as he posed by an airplane at the airport.

The two photos show how his life changed after he met Tunde, who is known for helping less privileged children to become better.

Tunde said while posting the photos:

"Thinking about Ayomide today. We met him as an Area boy under oshodi bridge a little over a year ago but is now a Web developer and graphics designer. No longer a pawn in another man's game, but the hero of his own story.

"I take him with me on my flights to Abuja and visits to important people so he sees how valuable his existence is. One day, he'll get to pay it forward and only then will our work truly be done."

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@omobaademiola said:

"This is massive, the boys that never believed they could be anything in life, you gave them hope and dreams to be someone in life, this is what humanity should be all about, I pray God in his immense grace and mercy, shower you blessings and grant all of your heart desires."

@Olufemiloye commented:

"It is possible to do great things from a small place."

@Folarinfotos said:

"Tunde, you are indefatigable. You are too good to be true, but you are good, and are true. Thank you! Thank you, again!"

