A self-assured plus-size woman generated excitement with her dance routines and voluptuous appearance in a video on the internet

In the clip posted by mckambilo, she wore a sparkling gown with a high slash that firmly hugged her shape

She displayed synchronised dance moves elsewhere on the platform, drawing remarks from online users

A gorgeous-looking woman showed off her curvy body and revealed maximum skin in a straight-fitting dress with a high slash at a beautiful wedding.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the woman was filmed dancing at the occasion, where she delighted her audience.

The thick woman exudes confidence

She displayed her attention-grabbing dance moves while exuding confidence in the thigh-baring dazzling dress.

Pretty lady flaunts her super curvy behind. Photo source: mckambilo.

Source: Instagram

The woman looked incredible as she danced to a vibey song at the wedding. She proved she had what it takes to dance; flaunting her body and showing off her skills gave her more confidence in the flawless outfit that also boosted her self-esteem.

Netizens who reacted to her video admired her looks, as many gushed over her.

Watch the clips below:

Netizens drool over curvy woman

Mutesi Jeje reacted:

Oooooohh, my God, this girl, she’s so cute and better than others ❤️the big one with dress.

Billcat2017 posted:

Mother! ah! He is enough.

Saakowale posted:

African women are pretty. What a beauty.

Kingjaja posted:

I want you. Big women are rocking everywhere.

Wema Piano said:

My husband is watching this video, saying that Konde gang is a problem.

Foudhangubiagai commented:

Some of them have too much confidence, which leads to mental and physical disturbance, contempt... and don't threaten me, don't scare me. It's normal to them, and because our men are respectful, that is why most of them grow old or even die alone without marriage.

Daddygoldanddiamond posted:

Try and turn around now!

Joedee commented:

Show body well, ah.

Source: YEN.com.gh