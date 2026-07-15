The US Department of State assigned Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisories to 23 countries on Wednesday, July 15, 2026

The list included 11 African nations among the destinations flagged as too dangerous for American travellers

The State Department cited dangerous local conditions and limited ability to assist US citizens in the affected countries

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The United States Department of State has placed 23 countries under its highest travel warning, urging American citizens to avoid all travel to these destinations under any circumstances.

The Donald Trump-led US government flags 11 African nations in the list of 23 countries Americans should not visit in 2026. Photo source: SAUL LOEB/AFP, alvarez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The travel advisory, shared on the State Department's official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, listed the affected countries as Level 4, the most severe or high-risk classification in the agency's four-tier travel warning system.

According to the department, a Level 4 designation reflects either extreme danger on the ground or a severely limited capacity to provide consular assistance to Americans who find themselves in trouble.

"These places are dangerous. Do not go for any reason," the post stated.

African countries on US Level 4 list

Africa accounts for nearly half of the countries named in the latest travel advisory from the US State Department.

The eleven African nations flagged include Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

Many of these countries have endured prolonged instability driven by armed conflict, terrorist activity, military coups or a combination of all three.

The Sahel region in particular, which includes Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, has seen a sharp deterioration in security in recent years, with jihadist groups expanding their reach across large stretches of territory.

Many of the countries affected are also currently on the list of those currently under US travel bans for several reasons under President Donald Trump as part of his administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

US full list of level 4 countries

Beyond Africa, the advisory also covers Afghanistan, Belarus, Burma (Myanmar), Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, North Korea, Russia, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen, reflecting a broad range of geopolitical crises affecting multiple regions simultaneously.

The State Department publishes and regularly updates travel advisories for every country in the world through its official platform.

Travellers have been advised to check the current advisory level for any destination before making plans.

The X post with details of the full US State Department travel warning is below:

US travel advisory warning stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Teresa commented:

"If there is a no-go for any reason, then there should be no entry to the US for any reason. Opo."

AlgoNumbers said:

"Belarus and Russia are ok, though; for others, I agree with you!"

US lists eligible visa-free travel countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US listed the countries eligible for visa-free travel to their nation under the Visa Waiver Programme.

Notably, the absence of African nations from this list raises critical questions about the fairness and inclusivity of US travel policies amidst ongoing discussions about global mobility and restrictions.

Source: YEN.com.gh