Reggae-dancehall star Samini's scheduled performance at a London boat party has been cancelled amid an overcrowding dispute

Organisers pulled the plug after too many people pushed past security and boarded the boat without valid tickets

The incident comes just a week after Shatta Wale's ShattaFest UK event faced its own crowd chaos in London

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Organisers of a London boat party are facing backlash after Samini's scheduled performance was cancelled amid an overcrowding dispute.

Organisers face backlash after Samini's scheduled London performance was cancelled amid an overcrowding dispute at the venue. Image credit: Samini.

Source: Instagram

Several videos have since emerged online following the cancellation, with a number of attendees expressing their disappointment at how the event was handled.

This comes just a week after Shatta Wale's ShattaFest UK event was also cancelled following a stampede caused by poor crowd control at the entrance.

The back-to-back incidents have reignited criticism of how some Ghanaian organisers handle large UK events.

Overcrowding forces cancellation of Samini's show

The "White Night on the Thames" Summer Boat Party had been billed as a luxury evening cruise at Blackfriars Pier on Saturday, August 8, 2026, featuring Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Afroswing, with Samini set to headline as special guest performer.

According to a police officer at the scene, it was the organisers, not the police, who called off the event after the boat became overcrowded from people who had pushed past security without valid tickets.

Patrons described a chaotic wait, with some saying they had arrived as early as 3:30 PM only to be told, hours later, that the event had been cancelled.

A video shared on X by popular account X Ghana shows footage of a police official explaining why the event was called off, placing the responsibility squarely on the organisers rather than the police themselves.

The X video explaining the cancellation is below.

Ghanaians blame organisers for overcrowding

Ghanaians did not hold back in placing blame squarely on the organisers rather than Samini himself, accusing them of overselling tickets and failing to manage the crowd properly.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ab wrote:

"The organizers knew the total number of people that the boat could accommodate yet they went ahead to sell more than the number. It's the same thing they have been doing in Ghana. It's good they canceled it for their own safety"

Edward Taylor asked:

"Are you people sure this UK is not doing this because of our reparations agenda we embark upon? Mmmmm"

King Monney said:

"This is crazy they re not serious ooo. What's the meaning of it's over crowded for a music show ahh"

Universal Cipher pointed to a different cause, writing:

"The issue is that people like last minute ticket buying. They will wait to go and buy the ticket at the gate and that usually causes these things"

George Adusei Senchire asked:

"How does this happen? They didn't know the allowed number or what?"

Ekow praised the response from UK authorities, writing:

"The police in London are proactive. They won't wait for you to overload the boat for it to start sinking like Titanic before making the wise and pre-emptive decision of cancelling the event. This is what good leadership looks like."

Stonebwoy's cryptic message on ShattaFest event

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy stirred conversation online after posting a message of sympathy following the cancellation of Shatta Wale's London show.

Given the long-running rivalry between the two dancehall stars, the gesture caught many fans off guard.

The post went on to attract hundreds of thousands of views, with opinions split over whether the message was a genuine show of support or a calculated move.

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Source: YEN.com.gh