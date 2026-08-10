The Australian Department of Home Affairs has published official guidance on what citizenship applicants who are exempt from the standard written test must prepare

Several groups qualify for an interview in place of the test, including those aged 60 and above and people living with hearing, speech, or sight impairments

Officials have warned that applicants who arrive without a valid physical photo ID will have their appointment rescheduled rather than proceed on the day

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has released official guidance outlining what foreign nationals who are exempt from the standard citizenship test must prepare before attending their in-person interview.

The guidance confirms that exempted applicants are still required to appear before officials in person, where their identity will be verified and their application reviewed.

Official guidance from Australia's Department of Home Affairs details preparations for citizenship applicants exempt from the written test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for a citizenship interview?

Several categories of applicants are eligible to attend an interview in place of sitting the written test.

People aged 60 and older, as well as those living with hearing, speech, or sight impairments, qualify under the exemption.

Applicants with a permanent or enduring physical or mental incapacity may also be called in so that officials can assess their circumstances directly.

For applicants aged 16 and 17, the requirements are slightly broader. They must demonstrate a basic command of English alongside an understanding of the responsibilities and privileges that accompany Australian citizenship.

In all cases, a family member or support person is permitted to accompany the applicant to the appointment.

Where communication poses a challenge due to language, the department is able to arrange interpreter services on the day of the interview.

What to bring to Australian citizenship interview

One requirement applies universally across all exemption categories: a physical photo identity document must be presented in person.

The Department of Home Affairs has stipulated three accepted forms of photo ID: an Australian driver's licence, a passport, or an Australian-issued proof of age card.

Critically, the department has made clear that certified copies and electronic images of photo ID will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Applicants who arrive without one of the approved documents will not be seen that day and will instead be given a rescheduled appointment.

The guidance serves as a formal reminder that while the written test may be waived for certain individuals, the in-person identity verification process remains a non-negotiable part of the citizenship application.

Australia lists work visa options for foreigners seeking PR

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has outlined four categories of permanent work visas open to foreign nationals hoping to stay in the country long-term.

The visa options are designed to accommodate a broad range of applicants, from regionally based employees to globally recognised high achievers and business investors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh