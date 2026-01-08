Ghana has once again avoided inclusion in the latest US visa restrictions under President Donald Trump

Over 30 countries, including Nigeria and Togo, now face a $15,000 bond requirement for US visa applications

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa assured Ghanaians that the Mahama administration remains committed to pursuing beneficial foreign policies

Ghana has avoided yet another inclusion in the US travel ban expansion by President Donald Trump, while over 30 other countries face stiffer visa restrictions.

Travellers from the affected nations, which include Nigeria and Togo, will now have to cough up a $15,000 bond to obtain a US visa.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Foreign Affairs Minister, announces Ghana has escaped yet another US travel ban while over 30 nations face a $15,000 visa bond.

In a social media post responding to this latest action by President Trump, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, assured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to pursuing beneficial foreign policies.

"As many more countries face US visa sanctions and $15,000 visa bonds, Ghanaians can be assured that the Mahama Administration will continue to pursue mutually beneficial foreign policy objectives that align with our strategic national interest and that ensure our citizens are not disadvantaged," he wrote.

This is the second or third time Ghana has escaped visa restrictions by the Trump administration.

In July 2025, the US government downgraded its 5-year multiple-entry visas for developing countries, including Ghana, to three-month single-entry visas.

However, this restriction was reversed following successful diplomatic talks between government officials from both nations.

Following this, Ghana was excluded from subsequent expansions of the US visa restrictions.

Okudzeto Ablakwa suggested that Ghana's exclusion from President Trump's recent visa restrictions underscores the country's diplomatic efforts to maintain favourable relations with the US and protect its citizens' interests.

Why Ghana faced initial US visa restriction

Ghana was in the bad books of the US following its inclusion on a US State Department watchlist due to a rising rate of student visa overstays.

The Trump administration said it may have restricted Ghanaians from travelling to the US, along with 35 other nationalities.

In July last year, Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated US authorities had formally notified the Ghanaian government, citing a 21% student visa overstay rate.

The Washington Post first reported that a State Department memo was sent to US diplomats who work with the countries.

Ghanaians welcome new US visa exemptions

Ghanaians on social media have welcomed the new US visa exemptions as disclosed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Erick Avevor said:

"Good news to Ghana. Ghanaians must take advantage and apply for US visas this year, 2026, because there will be less competition in the African pool of selection."

@Erin Carter also said:

"Fellow Ghanaians, kindly do your part by returning home when you visit the U.S."

@Asaana Salam Alhassan commented:

"Men, you are really working, and we can all see the outcome, not according to the data... Kudos, you are a whole institution with diverse experience."

Franklin Cudjoe says Ghana could have negotiated a better deal on the US's reversal of visa restrictions.

Franklin Cudjoe speaks on US’s visa restrictions

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, had said the news of the reversal of the US visa restrictions imposed on Ghana should not have been shared with the public.

According to him, the Ghanaian government could have negotiated for more and better deals instead of settling for what he described as 'visa pittance.'

In a social media post, Franklin Cudjoe asked if the reversal of the US visa restrictions imposed on Ghana was all the country gets for accepting deported West African neighbours.

