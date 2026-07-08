The US State Department published the complete list of countries whose citizens can enter the United States without a traditional visa under the Visa Waiver Programme

Citizens of 42 countries, including the UK, Australia, Japan, and Qatar, qualify for visa-free travel for stays of up to 90 days for tourism or business

All eligible travellers must obtain approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation before boarding any US-bound air or sea carrier

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The US has published the full list of nations whose citizens qualify to enter the country without a standard visa under the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP)

The US State Department reveals the Visa Waiver Programme list, allowing citizens from 42 nations, including the UK and Japan, visa-free entry for 90 days. Photo credit: @Getty images

Source: Getty Images

The list, published on the website of the Department of State, names 42 countries whose citizens may travel to the US for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa in advance.

Which countries are on the VWP list

The eligible nations span Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. European countries on the list include the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Greece, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino and Andorra.

Outside Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Brunei, Taiwan, Chile, Israel and Qatar also feature on the approved list.

Notably, no African country appears on the list, a detail likely to draw attention given ongoing discussions around US travel policy and its disproportionate impact on travellers from the continent.

ESTA requirement for all VWP travellers

Qualifying for the VWP does not mean citizens of listed countries can board a US-bound flight without prior authorisation.

Every traveller intending to use the programme must first secure approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), a web-based platform administered by US Customs and Border Protection.

ESTA approval must be obtained before boarding any air or sea carrier headed to the United States.

Citizens of 42 countries, including the UK, Australia, and Japan, can now enter the US for up to 90 days without a traditional visa. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The system assesses a traveller's eligibility under the VWP before departure, functioning as the primary screening mechanism in place of a full visa application.

Citizens of VWP-designated countries who would prefer a visa stamped in their passport retain the option of applying for a standard visitor visa, classified as a B visa, through conventional channels.

The State Department's clarification comes as the US government faces scrutiny over its broader travel and immigration policies, with several countries facing entry restrictions under separate executive measures introduced by the Trump administration.

US introduces new fee for expedited visa interviews

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had announced a new optional fee of $750 for certain applicants seeking B1/B2 visas.

The purpose is to provide faster visa interview appointment dates for applicants travelling to the US for tourism, business trips, medical visits, family visits, conferences and other short-term stays.

Applicants who pay the additional $750 fee may be able to secure visa interview appointments within 10 business days, subject to availability.

Source: YEN.com.gh