At least 20 pupils and one adult died after a school bus overturned on Chekwatit Hill in eastern Uganda's Kapchorwa area on Thursday evening

The bus was carrying children from King David Junior School in Ndejje on a study trip to Sipi Falls when the driver lost control following a mechanical fault

Uganda's Minister of Local Government confirmed the deaths on X, identifying the adult victim

At least 20 schoolchildren and one adult have died after a bus transporting pupils on a study tour overturned in the Kapchorwa area of eastern Uganda on the evening of July 16, in one of the most devastating road accidents involving children the country has seen in recent years.

The bus, carrying pupils from King David Junior School in Ndejje, crashed at approximately 20:00 local time (17:00 GMT) at Chekwatit village in the Kawowo area.

At Least 20 Children Killed After School Bus Crashes in Eastern Uganda

Source: Twitter

The children had been returning from a visit to Sipi Falls, a popular tourist destination, when the accident occurred.

BBC reported that Police said preliminary findings suggest the vehicle developed a mechanical fault, after which the driver lost control along Chekwatit Hill, a stretch of road with a history of serious crashes.

"The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, struck a large stone along the roadside, and overturned," police said in a statement on X.

Dozens of other passengers, including school staff, sustained injuries and were taken for treatment. Videos circulated by eyewitnesses at the scene showed the bus severely mangled, with residents working to pull out and assist the injured children.

Uganda's Minister of Local Government, Balaam Ateenyi Barugahara, confirmed the toll after visiting the crash site.

"Sadly, 20 children and 1 adult, who happens to be the founder and director, Mr Tadeo Ssekade, have gone to be with the Lord."

The accident has renewed pressure on authorities to address longstanding concerns about the safety of school transport in the country.

Uganda records thousands of road fatalities annually, with traffic authorities consistently citing speeding, inadequately maintained vehicles, and poor road infrastructure as the primary contributors.

The Chekwatit Hill stretch, where Thursday's crash occurred, has previously been identified as a dangerous section of road following multiple serious incidents.

Source: YEN.com.gh