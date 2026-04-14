A tragic road crash on the Accra–Kumasi Highway caused multiple casualties on April 13, 2025

A VIP passenger bus carrying 33 people collided with a trailer truck, leaving nine men and one woman as casualties

Preliminary findings suggested the crash was due to the bus driver caused the road crash

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Ten casualties were recorded in a road crash on Mile 44 on the busy Accra–Kumasi Highway on April 13.

The road crash involved a VIP passenger bus and a trailer truck.

VIP Bus Involved in Ghastly Crash on Accra–Kumasi Highway, 10 Casualties Recorded

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Facebook, the Ghana National Fire Service said the bus was carrying 33 passengers.

The 10 casualties included nine males and one woman.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the crash was caused by the bus driver's wrongful overtaking, resulting in the collision.

Earlier in April, one person died and several others were injured following a head-on collision between a VIP bus and a Toyota Prado at Akyem Sekyere on the Accra–Kumasi Highway.

That accident triggered major gridlock, leaving travellers stranded for hours, particularly as many journey across the country ahead of the Easter festivities.

Buipe-Tamale highway crash claims 4 lives

In another notable crash, four people have died following a road crash on the Buipe–Tamale highway, involving a minibus and a truck at Sawaba No. 2.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, while the minibus was travelling from Buipe to Kumasi.

Four people die following a road crash on the Buipe–Tamale highway. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: UGC

The Ghana National Fire Service, in a statement on Facebook, said its Buipe Fire Command responded to the crash.

Before firefighters arrived, 19 passengers had already been rescued and rushed to the Buipe Government Hospital for treatment.

Rescue teams later freed three more victims who were trapped in the wreckage of the minibus.

Despite the efforts, four people, two men and two women, died, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died later at the hospital.

Preliminary findings suggest the trailer truck caused the collision before fleeing the scene.

The fire service said its timely intervention helped prevent further casualties and ensured that survivors received urgent medical care.

Fatal Eid Al-Fitr road crash

YEN.com.gh reported that three people died and one was left in critical condition, following a road accident at Santasi Apire Himang in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on March 20, when a tipper truck loaded with sand, heading towards Himang, reportedly suffered a tyre burst.

This crash occurred on an Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Source: YEN.com.gh