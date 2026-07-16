The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Bashiru Isak, a father of three, was fatally shot multiple times in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria facilitated the repatriation of his remains, which arrived in Accra on Tuesday, 14th July, 2026

The government demanded expedited investigations and prosecution, while an independent autopsy was agreed upon after South African authorities failed to provide one

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The remains of Bashiru Isak, a Ghanaian national fatally shot during a xenophobic attack in South Africa, have been returned home after the Government of Ghana facilitated his repatriation.

The remains of Ghanaian national Bashiru Isak, who was killed in South Africa, finally arrive in Ghana after repatriation. Image credit: mfarighana/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post published on 16th July, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Isak, described as a law-abiding father of three, was killed in Khayelitsha, a suburb of Cape Town.

His body arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, 14th July, 2026, at 6:40 pm, with family members and senior Ministry officials present at the airport to receive him. His remains have since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

The Ministry noted that some South African officials had initially made false claims disputing the identity of the deceased, a position the statement firmly rejected as contrary to irrefutable facts.

Ghana demands justice for Bashiru Isak

The Ghanaian government renewed its call for swift action from South African authorities, insisting there must be no silence or attempts to cover up the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The Ministry stated it expects "expedited investigations, arrests and prosecution."

An independent autopsy is also being conducted after both the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria and Isak's family were unable to obtain an autopsy report from South African authorities.

Following the autopsy, he is to be buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

The Ministry extended its condolences to Isak's parents, wife, children, friends, and all who knew him, while affirming the government's commitment to pursuing all appropriate diplomatic and legal channels to ensure justice is served.

The Facebook post below contains the details the Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared after successfully receiving the remains of its national, Bashiru Isak.

Reactions to repatriation of Bashiru Isak's remains

The announcement drew a wave of responses on social media, with opinions ranging from grief to criticism of both governments involved.

Doe Ebenezer wrote:

"RIP to you, your gentle soul comrade."

Simphiwe Gee Ndlovu commented:

"Some would rather die in South Africa than to go back home. I wonder why. Even now, there are a lot of illegal Ghanaians in South Africa, don't wanna go home."

Tivi Tivi wrote:

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana, you were warned through diplomatic channels to stop spreading disinformation and be factual when presenting information on social media. I guess this route makes you popular regardless of straining diplomatic relations with the sovereign country of the Republic of South Africa."

South African Minister Mmamoloko addresses claims over the killing of a Ghanaian man, as Ghana’s Minister Ablakwa faces mounting pressure. Image credit: mmkubayi, S_OkudzetoAblak/X, Nu Times

Source: UGC

South Africa addresses killing of Ghanaian national

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the South African Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has accused the Ghanaian government of spreading inaccurate information regarding recent anti-immigrant protests.

According to a report by Briefly.co.za, she strongly disputed diplomatic claims surrounding the death of a Ghanaian national in Cape Town.

Kubayi reportedly reacted directly to a diplomatic notice sent from Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh