The South Gauteng High Court sentenced attorney Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi on Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Mpisi was convicted of murdering Mahlako Malebo Rabalao, who was found burned inside her Mercedes-Benz in Midrand

Evidence revealed Rabalao had told loved ones she planned to end the relationship and move out before she was killed

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A South African attorney has been handed a life sentence after being convicted of murdering his girlfriend and setting her body alight inside her car in Johannesburg.

South African Lawyer Who Mourned Girlfriend Online Jailed for Life for Her Murder

Source: Facebook

The South Gauteng High Court sentenced Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. He was found guilty of murdering Mahlako Malebo Rabalao, as well as malicious injury to property and defeating the ends of justice.

Rabalao's Charred Remains Found in Midrand

On March 9, 2023, Rabalao's burnt remains were discovered inside her Mercedes-Benz near her Midrand home. She was an IT specialist who was just days away from her 27th birthday at the time of her death. Investigators later established that she had been killed before the fire was started, and that Mpisi had set her body and vehicle ablaze in an attempt to destroy evidence and cover his tracks.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole confirmed that Senior State Advocate Michelle Bayat argued during trial that, despite the extensive burning of the body making it impossible for medical experts to pinpoint an exact cause of death, the evidence overwhelmingly proved Rabalao had already died before the fire broke out. The court accepted the State's case, which was built on circumstantial evidence including cellphone records, forensic findings, expert testimony, and Mpisi's behaviour in the lead-up to and following the incident.

Relationship Troubles Preceded the Killing

Court evidence painted a picture of a relationship under serious strain. Rabalao had confided in relatives and friends that she intended to leave Mpisi and move out of the home they shared together. She never got the chance. The pair also had a three-year-old son together at the time of her death.

Mpisi, who was 30 years old when the crime occurred, evaded authorities for four months before being arrested in KwaZulu-Natal. He has remained in custody since July 28, 2023, having abandoned his bail application.

In the weeks following Rabalao's death, Mpisi took to Facebook to publicly mourn her, portraying himself as a grieving partner.

"Rest in peace, my love. The pain I'm in is so deep. I don't know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise Beanie ungekho?... I thank God for giving me the time we've shared together; nothing can ever take that away," he wrote on March 23, 2023.

He added: "To all those who have given comfort, it is appreciated, and also to all who have given their continuous support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support is highly appreciated."

The court's life sentence brings a measure of closure to a case that gripped South Africa and drew widespread attention to the dangers faced by women in relationships.

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Source: YEN.com.gh