President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his deepest condolence to the people of Japan over the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe

Taking to Facebook on Friday, the president described the murder as a most cowardly and despicable act

The former late Japanese ex-leader died in a hospital after he was shot twice at a political campaign on July 8

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the government and people of Japan following the murder of the country's ex-leader Shinzo Abe.

The former Japanese prime minister died in a hospital after he was shot twice at a political campaign on Friday, July 8.

President Akufo-Addo described the murder as a most cowardly and despicable act, which must receive the firm condemnation of all.

Photo of Akufo-Addo and Shinzo Abe. Credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, I send sincere condolences and deep sympathies to Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Government and people of Japan, and to his family, on the tragic murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which occurred today.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is a most cowardly and despicable act, which must receive the firm condemnation of all. Shinzo Abe did not deserve to die this way,'' he said.

The former late Japanese ex-leader was the country's longest-serving prime minister in the modern history of Japan.

Read Akufo-Addo's full message below:

Akufo-Addo Visits Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo paid a visit to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, to mourn the death of the respected preacher’s son, David Heward-Mills.

The Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations, which originated from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, lost his son in the United States of America on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

Events leading to his death or the cause of his death are still unknown, but the news grabbed national attention. The 31-year-old son of the popular televangelist was a Medical Doctor living and working in the USA.

“Death Spoils Everything” - Dag Heward-Mills Speaks on Son's Death

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills expressed his candid emotions and thoughts after the death of his first son, Dr David Heward-Mills.

The Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations emerging from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) lost his son Friday, April 15.

In a sermon titled The grave is not the end on Sunday, April 17, the bereaved clergyman shared his honest thoughts for the first time after the death of his son.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh