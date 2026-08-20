South Korea's Ministry of Justice published seven conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil to apply for citizenship through general naturalisation

The requirements are anchored in Article 5 of the Nationality Act and apply to foreigners with no prior Korean nationality or family ties to Korean nationals

A continuous five-year residency in South Korea is among the key conditions applicants must satisfy before submitting their application

South Korea has published a formal list of seven conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can apply for citizenship through the country's general naturalisation route, bringing fresh attention to how the country manages long-term immigration.

South Korea Lists 7 Requirements Foreigners Must Meet to Get Citizenship

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The requirements appear on Hi Korea, the official immigration portal operated by South Korea's Ministry of Justice, and are grounded in Article 5 of the Nationality Act. They apply specifically to foreigners who have no previous Korean nationality and no family connection to Korean citizens.

South Korea's 7 citizenship requirements

According to the South Korean government, the first requirement is that an applicant must have lived continuously in the Republic of Korea for a minimum of five years. Importantly, extended time spent outside the country during that period could interrupt eligibility, making consistent physical presence both a legal and practical concern for anyone planning.

Alongside residency, applicants must also hold permanent resident status in the country and be recognised as a legal adult under Korean Civil Law.

Character is another factor in the assessment. The Ministry of Justice defines the conduct standard that applicants must meet, and candidates are evaluated against that benchmark before a decision is made.

Financial independence is equally considered. Applicants need to show they can support themselves, or that they live within a household capable of supporting them, without relying on state assistance.

A basic command of the Korean language and a reasonable familiarity with Korean customs and culture are also required. Lastly, the Ministry examines whether granting citizenship to a particular individual could present any threat to national security, public order, or the broader welfare of Korean society.

Who the general naturalisation route covers

This pathway is intended for foreigners who have spent a substantial portion of their lives building a life in South Korea, but who have no prior Korean nationality and no blood ties to Korean citizens. It is entirely separate from simplified naturalisation routes available to spouses of Korean nationals or individuals of Korean descent, who face different and typically less demanding criteria.

The five-year continuous residency condition means that careful planning is essential for anyone working towards eligibility, as gaps in residency could reset or delay their timeline considerably.

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Source: YEN.com.gh