South Korea published the conditions foreign nationals must meet to qualify for permanent residency and citizenship on its official foreigner services platform

The process centres on the Social Integration Programme, a government-run course with two separate pathways depending on whether applicants seek residency or full citizenship

South Korea has set stricter exam rules for naturalisation candidates compared to those applying for permanent residency

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South Korea has published the specific conditions foreign nationals must fulfil to qualify for either permanent residency or citizenship, with the details appearing on the Republic of Korea's official foreigner services platform.

Korea outlines two citizenship pathways for foreigners. Photo credit: Reuters.

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Both pathways are connected to the Social Integration Programme, a government-administered course designed to help immigrants integrate into Korean society.

According to the official website, Foreigners who complete the programme through to Level 5 are generally considered eligible to proceed with an application. However, an alternative route exists for those who prefer to bypass the full course.

Qualifying for permanent residency in Koreaa

Applicants seeking permanent residency can take a shortcut by scoring 85 points or above on the preliminary assessment used to determine a participant's entry level into the Social Integration Programme.

Achieving that threshold within the previous two years allows an applicant to sit the comprehensive evaluation directly, without attending any of the scheduled education sessions.

Those who qualify through this route receive a certificate marked "incomplete," distinguishing them from participants who completed the full programme.

Should such an applicant later return to finish the Level 5 Basic Course, the certificate status is updated to "completed."

Candidates who do not pass the comprehensive assessment are permitted to retake it as many times as needed within a two-year window.

Stricter conditions for naturalisation in Korea

The road to full citizenship comes with tighter restrictions. Once a formal naturalisation application has been submitted, the applicant has one year from that date to sit the comprehensive assessment and obtain a passing certificate. Failure to do so within that period could undermine their application.

Unlike the permanent residency route, naturalisation candidates who fail the exam may only retake it up to three times per calendar year.

Completing the full Social Integration Programme, which in this case covers both the Level 5 Basic Course and the Advanced Course, exempts an applicant from needing to sit the comprehensive assessment for naturalisation altogether.

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Source: YEN.com.gh