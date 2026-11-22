Qatar's official tourism authority has reminded foreign visitors of the dress expectations that apply across public spaces in the country

The guidance covers both men and women equally, with two specific body areas highlighted as the focus of the country's modesty recommendations

Ghanaians planning to visit Qatar for holidays, business or employment are advised to understand the cultural expectations before they travel

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Qatar has reminded tourists that both men and women are expected to meet modest dress standards when out in public, as the Gulf state encourages visitors to respect its cultural and religious values.

Guidance published on Qatar's official tourism website states that attitudes towards dress in the country are generally relaxed, but that visitors are nonetheless expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public spaces.

Qatar: 2 Body Areas Men and Women Are Required to Cover When in Public. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Qatar: What visitors are expected to cover

The tourism authority specifically highlights two body areas that all visitors, regardless of gender, should keep covered.

First, shoulders should not be left bare, meaning sleeveless tops and vests are discouraged in public settings.

Second, knees must be covered, so visitors should opt for trousers, skirts or dresses that reach the knee or below.

According to Legit.ng, the guidelines are particularly relevant when visitors are heading to shopping malls, traditional markets, museums or other shared public areas.

Crucially, the recommendations do not require tourists to adopt traditional Qatari dress. Visitors are free to wear modern clothing, provided it meets the modest standards the country has outlined.

The tourism authority presents these expectations as a matter of cultural respect rather than a strict legal prohibition, and does not state that every instance of non-compliance will attract a penalty.

Qatar's tourism growth and cultural identity

Qatar is a Muslim-majority country where Islamic traditions shape various aspects of public life, including standards of dress and behaviour.

The country has seen a notable expansion of its international tourism profile in recent years, most prominently after hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which drew visitors from around the world.

For Ghanaians considering a trip to Qatar, whether for leisure, employment or business, familiarising themselves with these cultural expectations ahead of their arrival can help ensure a smoother and more comfortable experience.

Qatar introduces visa-on-arrival scheme for one nation

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Qatar had introduced a visa-on-arrival scheme for Iranian nationals visiting the country.

The arrangement allows them to travel to Qatar for tourism or business without applying for a visa before departure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh