An innovative new drug to boost the fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has been approved

Britain becomes the first country in the world to authorise the molnupiravir drug ahead of the US

The treatment is reportedly designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19

UNITED KINGDOM - Britain has set the trend in the race to beat the Covid-19 pandemic after authorising an antiviral pill in a move likely to be a world first.

The treatment is collaboratively developed by Merck & Co., Inc., an American multinational pharmaceutical company, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Covid-19 has, so far, killed more than 5.2 million people globally.

Britain is leading the way in the implementation of drug based Covid 19 treatments. Image: Getty Images.

Reuters reported that Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the molnupiravir drug for use in people suffering from mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

In addition, the drug, which is also being studied in a late-stage trial for preventing infection, can be used in people with at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, including obesity and heart disease, among others.

It is the first time an oral antiviral treatment for Covid-19 has been approved. Briefly News has it on good authority that U.S. advisers will meet in due course to vote on whether the drug should be authorised.

Intensified approach to fight coronavirus

According to AP, it is thought the pioneering drug could help to reduce symptoms and promote quicker recovery, which will ease caseloads on hospitals while helping to curb outbreaks in economically challenged countries.

Naturally, this would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

Molnupiravir, which will be branded as Lagevrio in Britain, is reportedly designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

The speedy approval of the potentially ground-breaking treatment in Britain, which, incidentally, was also the first Western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, comes as it struggles to tame soaring infections.

