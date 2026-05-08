Ghanaian seer Karma President stirred mixed reactions after prophesying impending doom for Alpha Hour pastor Elvis Agyemang in a viral video

The controversial prophet warned Pastor Elvis to seek powerful spiritual protection or face certain destruction, claiming to have seen spiritual problems surrounding the preacher

Netizens shared divided reactions online, with some dismissing the prophecy while others prayed for the popular midnight prayer livestream host's protection

Ghanaian prophet and seer, Karma President, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after prophesying doom for Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

Karma President prophesies doom for Alpha Hour Pastor Elvis Agyemang, sparking mixed reactions online. Image credit: @pselvingagyemangofficial

Source: TikTok

The Alpha Hour pastor has gained prominence in recent years on the back of his successful online midnight prayer livestream.

He has also been hailed for engaging in impressive acts of philanthropy as well as for owning some properties.

Despite the upward trajectory of his life, Karma President has claimed that Pastor Elvis is set to face impending doom.

In a video, he said that he had foreseen spiritual problems for the preacher that needed to be solved.

He warned him to look for powerful forces to protect him, else he was going to face certain doom.

Karma President’s prophecy about Pastor Elvis Agemang stirred mixed reactions among netizens on social media.

The TikTok video of Karma President speaking about Pastor Elvis is below.

Reactions to Karma President’s Pastor Elvis prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the prophecy about Pastor Elvis shared by Karma President.

ama_bea said:

"Ayaaaaaaa till till till🔥🔥."

King Cyrus the Great wrote:

"Eiii."

Boatemaa Gikels commented:

"Pastor Elvis, you are covered with the Blood of the Mighty Jesus you serve, no weapon formed against you shall prosper in Jesus Mighty name, Amen🙏🙏🙏."

Karma President prophesies doom for Elder Frank Donkor

Karma President had previously prophesied doom for a separate man of God, Elder Frank Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp.

In a viral video dated March 19, the spiritual forecaster warned that he had foreseen impending doom for the man of God, attributing it to a bad omen in the prayer camp leader's paternal family.

He claimed that there was a plot to stop Elder Donkor from financial success, adding that anyone in the family who showed signs of hope and breakthrough in that regard immediately becomes a target.

Karma President's prophecy about Elder Donkor was shared days after the man of God faced tragedy with the loss of his two sons in a plane crash.

Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor were aboard a fixed-wing microlight aircraft returning to Accra from Ho in the Volta Region on Monday, Mach 16, when they crashed near a park at Tema Community One.

Below is the TikTok video of Karma President prophesying doom for Elder Frank Donkor.

Pastor Elvis' prophecy resurfaces amid hantavirus outbreak

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Elvis Agyemang's prophecy about a pandemic encircling the globe resurfaced amid the growing cases of hantavirus.

In a video on December 31, 2024, the preacher stated that it might be more dangerous than COVID-19 and might spread through skin contact with affected people.

Source: YEN.com.gh