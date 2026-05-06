Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi, a young Ghanaian man of God, has reportedly passed away after a sudden health issue

The news of the demise of the popular preacher who regularly shared insights into relationships on TV was announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi's untimely demise has evoked sad reactions from his friends, loved ones and the Christian community

Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi, a prominent young Ghanaian preacher, has reportedly passed away.

Young prominent Ghanaian preacher Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi reportedly passes away. Photo source: Ps Danny Boateng Kusi

Source: Facebook

Obiri-Yeboah Clement, the Vice President for the Apologetics and Leadership Institute-Africa, announced the news of Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi's untimely demise on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of the late Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi is below:

What happened to Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi?

The exact circumstances surrounding the sudden demise of Pastor Boateng Kusi remain unknown.

However, according to Obiri-Yeboah Clement, the popular preacher passed away after going to the gym.

In his Facebook post, he wrote:

"Woke up, thanked God, took your bath, went to the gym, but didn't come back. What a cold world."

Some reports also claim that Pastor Kusi died after suffering a cardiac arrest following his jogging routine.

The news of his demise has evoked sadness among many individuals, including members of the Ghanaian Christian Community and his loved ones, who have mourned and eulogised the deceased in several emotional posts on social media.

In a sad Facebook post, Jones Opoku-Ware, a close friend of the late Pastor Kusi, shared a photo of the late man of God and recounted his and his wife's last encounter with him at Lancaster from two weeks ago.

He wrote:

"Jesus Christ! How did this happen to you, Senior Ps Danny Boateng Kusi? My wife and I met you at Lancaster just two weeks ago, and we talked and laughed together. Did it mean you were saying your last goodbye to us, Pastor Danny?"

"The respect you showed me every time you visited my home, the prayers you offered for my family and me are something I have always held dear. Why, why, why, pastor Danny? Why? May the Lord keep you in his bosom, my friend Pastor Danny."

The Facebook post detailing the reported cause of Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi's demise is below:

Who was late Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi?

Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi was a popular young Ghanaian preacher and a counsellor.

He was a prominent member of Christ Cosmopolitan Incorporated, Revelation Network International and Scripture Union Ghana.

Pastor Kusi also regularly appeared on Joy Prime and TV3 Ghana, where he shared his insights about romantic relationships.

Popular Kumasi-based man of God Apostle Michael Kofi Adu passes away. Photo source: @kofiadu73

Source: TikTok

He was an alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Prempeh College.

The Facebook video of the late Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi discussing relationship matters on TV3 Ghana is below:

Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi's demise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Cynthia Agbenyo said:

"Eii, my pastor Danny, oh God, have mercy."

Televis Khuzwayo commented:

"Oh no, this is sad. If I may ask, what led to the passing of the man of God?"

Isaac Dabadwa wrote:

"He went home from jogging, and when he came, he was lamenting my heart, my heart and then off."

Ghanaian preacher Apostle Michael Kofi Adu dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Michael Kofi Adu died after a battle with a short illness in the Ashanti Region.

The demise of the well-known Ghanaian preacher was announced on his TikTok page by his close associates.

Source: YEN.com.gh