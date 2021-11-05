COVID-19: First timers to be vaccinated with Moderna vaccine - GHS

The Ghana Health Service has announced it would begin the administration of the Moderna vaccines

This particular vaccine will be given to those yet to receive any COVID-19 jabs

The exercise is starting on Friday, November 5, 2021, and is expected to end on Wednesday, November 10

The exercise is scheduled to end on Wednesday, November 10.

According to a report filed by 3news.com, this is part of a target by the government to vaccinate about 20 million of the adult population by the end of 2021.

Moderna coronavirus vaccine Photo credit: 3news.com

Several mobile sites will be mounted in Accra to complement the exercise at known points and health facilities.

The Moderna vaccines will be dispensed to persons 18 years and above who have not received any of the Covid-19 vaccines.

So far, Ghanaians have been administered AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Ghana Health Service laments low turnout for vaccinations

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the low turnout of people for the vaccination exercise in the country despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, the Programmes Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the GHS revealed that the country has a lot of vaccines in store but the people are not turning out to be inoculated.

According to a 3news report, Dr Achiano said the officials sit in their facilities all day with as little as two people turning up to be vaccinated.

“Sometimes our health workers can sit in the health facilities for quite some number of hours and get just one or two people coming," he said.

Sheikh Ahmed Al Makhtoum, refunds $2.4million Sputnik money to the government

Still, on COVID-19 vaccines, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Makhtoum, the Dubai-based businessman at the centre of the botched Sputnik V procurement saga has refunded $2.4million to the government.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, dated August 11, 2021, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the acting chief director of the Ministry of Health, indicated that once the money was confirmed as received, a receipt should be sent.

“The SWIFT and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached for your reference and record…Kindly issue us a payment receipt once the funds have been credited into the Government bank account,” the letter noted.

