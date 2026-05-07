An Accra Circuit Court has reportedly remanded popular Ghanaian investigative journalist Kwaku Annan following his recent arrest

The media personality was taken into police custody and was seen in handcuffs after appearing in court on Monday, April 20, 2026

The investigative journalist’s fresh setback has triggered massive reactions on social media, with Ghanaians sharing their reactions

Ghanaian investigative journalist Kwaku Annan has reportedly faced a major setback following a court ruling after his arrest.

Journalist Kwaku Annan reportedly remanded for two weeks following his arrest. Image credit: Net2 TV, C TV, @newsghanalive/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Friday, April 17, 2026, reports emerged that the popular media personality had been apprehended by officers of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) at the Fiesta Royal Hotel in Accra.

The news was first shared by the US-based Ghanaian social media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.

She claimed that the CTV presenter had been arrested for allegedly blackmailing Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh, the founder and general overseer of the Ultimate Charismatic Centre.

According to her, the investigative journalist had allegedly been extorting money from the preacher on several occasions before his arrest.

Afia's claims of Kwaku Annan's arrest triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning the validity of the news.

The Facebook video of Afia Schwarzenegger announcing the alleged arrest of Kwaku Annan is below:

Kwaku Annan spotted in handcuffs after arrest

On Monday, April 20, 2026, Kwaku Annan was reportedly taken to the Accra Circuit Court 1 for an appearance after spending days in the custody of the BNI officers.

In a TikTok video shared by blogger News Ghana Live, the former Net2 TV presenter, wearing a T-shirt and trousers with a cap, was seen in handcuffs on the premises after appearing before a judge in court.

Kwaku Annan appeared to be in the custody of police officers, who accompanied him to an awaiting registered pick-up vehicle at the court premises.

Kwaku Annan reportedly remanded into police custody

In a new update that has emerged, Kwaku Annan has reportedly been remanded into police custody again for two weeks.

The news was shared by the man of God Nigel Gaisie, who took to his official Facebook page, saying;

“Justice Kwaku Annan of infamous Net2 and CTV... The respected court has remanded him for two weeks again, just a few minutes ago.”

“Let it be known that crime has no expiry date. For all the lies he and his cohorts levelled against me, the Church, and all the good people around me, he will pay for it lawfully.”

“Let it be a caution to all that you just can't lie about people in today's Ghana and go scot-free. The law is working. Watch this space in the coming days and weeks. This guy will pay for all the pains and losses he has caused me and my investments…”

The Facebook post of Nigel Gaisie announcing the alleged remand of Kwaku Annan is below:

Reactions to Kwaku Annan’s recent remand

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments following the report that Kwaku Annan had allegedly been remanded.

Isaac Gyan wrote:

“The law is the law. Let him stay in custody. He has spread false news for a long time.”

Dorothy wrote:

“The law should deal with him.”

Ameyewo wrote:

“Let the law have its course. That is all I can say.”

Pastor Love remanded after he appeared in court on April 16, 2026. Image credit: Pastor Love, UGC

Source: Getty Images

Court remands Pastor Love after his arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a court had remanded Pastor Love after he appeared in court on April 16, 2026.

According to reports, Obaapa Christy's ex-husband landed in police custody over the alleged theft of a luxury vehicle.

Source: YEN.com.gh