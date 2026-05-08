Krontihene of Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III, has incurred the displeasure of a young lady

The lady has taken to social media to issue a stern caution to the chief not to mention Bawumia’s name again in his statements

People who took to the comment section of the video have meanwhile shared varied opinions over the comments made by the chief

A young lady has issued a word of caution to the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III.

This comes in the wake of recent comments by the outspoken chief aimed at the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

A Ghanaian lady slams Akyem Asuom Krontihene, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III, over comments about Bawumia. Photo credit: Bawumia/NPP, @GH One TV, @efya.achiaa4/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

In a viral TikTok video, the lady known as @efya.achiaa4 warned the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom that disrespectful comments directed at the NPP flagbearer would not be tolerated.

She took offence to recent comments made by the chief in which he stated that, regardless of the vigorous campaign Bawumia embarks on, he would never become president.

“Ohene, be careful. Never in your life talk about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia again. What kind of stupid talk is that?” she said.

The Krontihene of Akyem Asuom first rose to fame late last year when he described the NPP flagbearer aspirants as “Sankwas,” meaning they were not fit for purpose.

Kwabena Agyapong’s caution to Akyem Krontihene

One of the aspirants, Kwabena Agyapong, who was unhappy about the remarks, strongly labelled the chief’s comments as disrespectful and unbecoming of someone occupying a traditional stool.

He said he was highly disappointed in the utterances of the Krontihene, stating that he is also a royal and appreciates the respect and candour that come with being a traditional ruler.

He consequently advised Nana Obo-Dade III to respect himself and the stool he occupies and steer away from misguided political commentary.

Kwabena Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, stated that Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III has the right to express his views on political matters, but he ought to do so within acceptable limits.

A young lady slams the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom over comments about Bawumia. Photo credit: @MBawumia/Instagram

Source: UGC

Watch the TikTok video

Reactions to caution directed at Akyem chief

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the remarks made by the chief and the lady.

Albert NDC stated:

“Sometimes people talk anyhow because of politics.”

IbnUthman added:

“What did Bawumia do to him?”

WeLearnEveryday added:

“For clarification purposes, he is not an ohene, he is a family head.”

John Ayamga wrote:

“My sister, don’t worry yourself. He is not a chief.”

Akyem Asuom Krontihene advises Asiedu Nketiah

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom urged Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to withdraw from the NDC flagbearer race.

Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III labelled Nketiah as the new “family head” of the NDC following the passing of Jerry John Rawlings and warned that internal competition could divide the ruling party and hurt its chances of defeating the NPP in the 2028 election.

Source: YEN.com.gh