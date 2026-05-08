A former Man United assistant coach has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo could still feature at the 2030 FIFA World Cup

The Portuguese superstar will be 45 by the time the centenary edition of football’s biggest tournament kicks off

Meanwhile, Ronaldo remains focused on ending the season strongly with Al Nassr ahead of the 2026 Mundial in North America

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Former Manchester United assistant coach René Meulensteen believes Cristiano Ronaldo could still feature at the 2030 FIFA World Cup despite nearing his mid-forties.

Meulensteen, who worked closely with Ronaldo during the forward’s first spell at Old Trafford, feels the Portuguese superstar may see the centenary edition of the World Cup as another major milestone to conquer.

If Ronaldo plays in the 2030 tournament, he would be 45 years old — something no outfield player has achieved in World Cup history.

Former Man United Assistant Explains Why Ronaldo Can Play In 2030 World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo backed to play at 2030 WC

According to Guinness World Records, the current record belongs to Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who featured at the 1994 World Cup aged 42 years and 39 days.

Milla also remains the oldest goalscorer in the tournament’s history.

Still, Ronaldo’s remarkable fitness levels and discipline continue to fuel the belief that he could defy the odds once again.

Even at 41, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains one of football’s most talked-about stars.

He continues to score regularly for Al Nassr and remains an important figure for Portugal. Speaking to GOAL, Meulensteen said:

“You look at him, he's 41, but obviously he's biologically probably early thirties. It's a bit of a case where the mind goes, the rest will follow. So there's no doubt about the fact that he looks after himself in the best possible way.

“I saw the other day somewhere that they put Ronaldo's son on the team sheet [at Al-Nassr]. That might be one of the challenges that he still wants to do, to play with him, that would be unique.

“But I think if he stays injury-free and he keeps fresh, obviously you have to wait and see what is happening with Portugal because he would possibly be the oldest player at the World Cup.

"It will definitely play in the back of his mind, especially with the World Cup being co-hosted by Portugal, Spain, Morocco. That's not too far!”

Former Man United Assistant Explains Why Ronaldo Can Play In 2030 World Cup. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo speaks about retirement

Despite Meulensteen’s optimism, Ronaldo himself has previously suggested that this summer’s World Cup may be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Speaking earlier this season, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star admitted time is slowly catching up with him.

"Definitely, yes. I will be 41 years old and I think [this] will be the moment in the big competition.”

He added: "Let's be honest, when I mean soon, it's probably one or two years I'll still be at the game.”

For now, Ronaldo’s focus remains firmly on the present.

He is closing in on helping Al Nassr end their seven-year wait for a Saudi Pro League title and could also guide the Riyadh-based club to AFC Champions League Two glory if they defeat Gamba Osaka in the final on May 16.

At the international level, Ronaldo is also chasing the biggest prize missing from his glittering career, the FIFA World Cup, as Portugal prepare for this summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Source: YEN.com.gh