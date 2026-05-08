Entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has been selected to serve on the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts committee

His appointment was part of a broader list of 205 individuals assigned to various sectors following a national meeting on May 7, 2026

The move comes as the NPP, now the major opposition party since 2024, restructures its teams ahead of future activities

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, a popular face on UTV’s United Showbiz, is set to take on a formal political role after being named a member of the NPP sectoral committee for Tourism, Culture, and the Creative Arts.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo of UTV Showbiz gets a major position from the NPP. Image credit: NPP/Facebook, aldanafilms

Source: UGC

The appointment was confirmed in a press release shared by Accra boy on Facebook on May 8, 2026. The decision reportedly follows a joint meeting of the NPP National Committee and National Council held on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Arnold is among a large group of 205 professionals and party stalwarts appointed to various committees to provide policy direction for the party.

The NPP, which lost power in the 2024 general elections to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), is currently in a phase of internal reorganisation as it seeks to strengthen its appeal across different sectors.

Known for his blunt and insightful commentary on social and entertainment issues, Arnold's inclusion has been viewed by many as a strategic move to tap into his deep understanding of the creative economy.

While some supporters are excited about his new role, others are questioning the composition of the various committees and the absence of certain prominent figures.

Get the full list of all appointed in the Facebook post below.

Social media reacts

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Arnold's appointment below:

Collins D Ahiadu wrote:

"What a solid team."

Nana West said:

"With Arnold in the creative sector am really okay 👍."

Khelly Hazhard questioned:

"Do you form a committee and you don’t have the immediate past minister as part of the committee ie Health and Sports committees?"

Afia Cilla added:

"Please, I saw Okyere Baafi's name among the list, but I didn't see his twin brother's name."

Paa Kwesi Guyguy commented:

"But I can't find Awal Mohammed... Charley, the future ministers and CEO of this ooo🤣🤣🤣."

Shatta is confused and inconsistent - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale received backlash for being one of the most confused, inconsistent, and flippant artistes by Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, an entertainment analyst.

He made this observation while speaking as a panellist on the United Showbiz programme on UTV.

Source: YEN.com.gh