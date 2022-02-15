A young man from Yemen, Mahommed Muqbel, has got the attention of Guinness World Records for stacking four eggs on each other

A short clip of him shared on Instagram showed him carrying out the activity in a painstaking manner

Many people who reacted to his feat asked how he was able to get the eggs without them collapsing

A young man, Mohammed Muqbel, has broken Guinness World Records as the man who has ever stacked the most eggs on each other.

Sharing his video on their Instagram page, the records wondered aloud how he was able to achieve such a feat without breaking the eggs.

A man has been praised for his balancing skill. Photo source: @mobalances

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the man sat in front of a table and carefully arranged the eggs on each other. After he was done balancing the fourth, he rejoiced.

Mohammed told Guinness World Records:

"The art of balancing involves tremendous patience, focus and calmness."

Watch his video below:

People praised him

At the time of writing this report, his video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

We compiled some of the reactions below:

lilianekpo said:

"Eggtraordinary talent!"

yor__jenjen said:

"You can actually do this on a certain day that only lasts abt an hours pretty sure in Indonesia."

mmmbilal.50 said:

"Just watch his tummy."

leoncydaniel said:

"I think this guy can help me to balance my relationship."

rick_kelc said:

"Must be some wizardry going in here."

