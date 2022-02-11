The parliament of Ghana plans to ensure that Ghanaian students who wish to study in the UK and US are exempted from providing proof of English proficiency

The MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor believes it is unfair for students from anglophone countries to write the TOEFL and IELTS exams

Some Ghanaian expressed how exciting it is to know that the government is looking out for students who wamt to study abroad

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that the parliament of Ghana has intentions to ensure Ghanaian students who plan to apply to schools abroad are exempted from taking English proficiency examinations.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the member of parliament for South Dayi, argued that for Ghanaian students to be required to provide proof of English proficiency is unfair given that the country is a member of the Commonwealth and a pass in English has always been a requirement in Ghana's education.

Parliament of Ghana in session Photo credit: AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many who saw the post on YEN.com.gh's verified Facebook account had a lot to say about.

At the time of this publication the post has gathered over 3,800 reactions with 293 comments and 77 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

F.K Boadi commented:

This is a great move. Education in Ghana from Basic to Tertiary levels are all conducted in English. We need a waiver on the so called language proficiency exams, writing them is not always the issue but the cost involved with these exams are. Great move for discussion in parliament.

Berenice Glory replied:

Are they the ones to decide what UK,USA Canada and the rest of other English speaking countries should do? Our leaders keep borrowing from them do you think they respect our leaders to make any changes in anything. Their opinions don't even matter to them.

From Collins Ohene Aboagye:

It’s a good idea but whiles our parliament is looking at this , there should be a way to re -structure our teaching and learning methods in this country

Janet Anim said:

IELTS in my opinion is not even a good way to Assess a person’s English proficiency. I don’t know whether they are testing for speed or smartness. Short duration assigned to various parts of the test ,which is really bad. I will be glad if it’s canceled

Dapo Oyedele wrote:

Good move. The issue should be taken up at Commonwealth level. It's highly unfair to ask a person who obtained his Educational Certificate though English language ( which they recognized) to be ask to write English language proficiency. It's quite unfair.

Ghana comes in third as African country with highest number of students in UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana is the third African country with the highest number of students pursuing tertiary education in the United Kingdom.

According to figures from Studying-in-UK.org a total of 1,475 Ghanaian students are in UK universities.

Egypt is the number one African country with the most students in UK (2,570) and Kenya is second with 2,190 students studying in UK universities.

Out of the 1,475 Ghanaian students, 1,080 of them are pursuing a postgraduate degree, representing 72%. The annual statistical report about international enrollment in the UK also revealed that England was the most popular choice for Ghanaian students compared to other countries in Europe.

Source: YEN.com.gh