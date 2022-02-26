Israel has been identified as the best country to mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia following the invasion of the European country

Israel is one of the few countries that have good relations with both countries involved in the continuing conflict

Israel has condemned Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine and said that it was "a serious violation of international order"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked Israel to help mediate the conflict between his country and Russia.

Zelensky has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he believes that Israel is the only country that has the best relationship with all parties involved.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked Isreal to mediate the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Photo credit: @Володимир Зеленський, @Naftali Bennett, @RussianEmbassy

Source: Facebook

Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Reuters that Isreal had been identified as a possible intermediary since last year.

On Friday, Zelenskiy asked Bennet for the fifth time for Israel to mediate between the leaders. He had previously spoken to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog about the possibility of Israel helping in negotiations.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to SABC News, Israel has always sought a peaceful resolution between Ukraine and Russia. Israel condemned the Russian invasion as a "serious violation of international order". The Israeli ambassador in Moscow has been invited to talks according to reports from the Russian embassy in Israel.

Ghanaian students in Ukraine hide underground in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some Ghanaian students had been left stranded and living in fear as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.

A video popped up showing a number of these students hiding in an underground shelter in Ukraine.

The video came after the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, directed Ghanaians in Ukraine to seek shelter in designated places.

Afenyo Markin says Russia-Ukraine crisis must facilitate passage Of E-Levy

Earlier, Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said that the Russia-Ukraine crisis would have ramifications on Africa and Ghana as a country.

Speaking in Parliament, the legislator expressed concerns over the possible effect of the crisis on Ghana’s economy.

According to the parliamentarian, the conflict is going to have an impact on import and export and also the performance of the cedi on the world market.

Source: YEN.com.gh