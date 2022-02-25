Ghana's Honorary Consul to Ukraine has said Ghanaian students and other nationals in Ukraine cannot be evacuated immediately

Dr Albert Kitcher explained that the airspace of Ukraine has been shut to flights following Russia's military assault on the country on Thursday

He advised Ghanaians living close to Russian borders to relocate to safer locations in Ukraine

Ghana's Honorary Consul to Ukraine, Dr Albert Kitcher, has said Ghanaian students and other nationals in Ukraine have to wait a little longer to be evacuated from the country.

According to him, Ukraine's airspace has been shut to airplanes following the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

In an interview on TV3's mid-day news on Thursday, February 24, Dr Kitcher advised Ghanaians living close to the Russian borders to relocate to safer places in Ukraine.

He assured that the Ghanaian community in Ukraine is safe despite rising tensions in the country.

''As of last night, there was a state of emergency, which was declared and because of that, I sent messages to them.

''So, I will say that our people are safe and I have spoken with some even this morning,'' he said.

He further mentioned that the current situation makes it hard to evacuate Ghanaians.

''Where we are now if we have everything we cannot evacuate because the Airspace of Ukraine is currently shut,'' he explained.

Ghanaian Students Appeal to Gov't to Evacuate Them to Safety Immediately

YEN.com.gh previously reported that although Ghanaian students in Ukraine have said they are safe in the interim, they have appealed to the Government of Ghana to evacuate them from that country immediately.

Joseph, one of the students studying medicine, told Joy News on Thursday that foreign students in the region are living in fear because of the attacks.

He described their situation in Ukraine as ''very bad''.

''We are all confused. Last night when I was learning, I heard the first explosion, it was as if it was at the back of our hostel, and we all are living in fear,'' he said.

Joseph appealed to the government to begin plans to move them home to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed grave concern about the security and safety of Ghanaians living in Ukraine following reports of tensions and violent clashes.

In a Twitter post, the Ministry said the government has in the meantime asked over 1,000 students and other Ghanaians to keep safe in their homes and government places of shelter while the government ''engages the authorities''.

''The Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine and has asked them to shelter in place in their homes or government places of shelter, 1/2.''

