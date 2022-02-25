Some Ghanaian students have been left stranded and living in fear as Russia's attack on Ukraine enters the second day

A video has popped up showing a number of these students hiding in an underground shelter in Ukraine

The video comes after the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, directed Ghanaians in Ukraine to seek shelter in designated places

A number of Ghanaian students in Ukraine are living in fear for their lives as Russia's attack enters its second day.

Russia started a military assault on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022. As of Friday, the BBC reported that the fight was raging near Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

With the volatile and the option of evacuation made difficult made the disabling of Ukraine's airspace, the Ghanaian students have been advised to seek shelter.

Ghanaian students in Ukraine hide underground

In one of the latest videos from Ukraine, a number of Ghanaian students have been spotted sheltering in an underground shelter.

The video sighted on the Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa shows the group numbering about 20 dressed up with their bags behind them.

One of them led the group to say a prayer to God and there was gloom all around the people. The shelter also had other nationals in there.

Afenyo Markin says Russia-Ukraine crisis must facilitate passage Of E-Levy

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said that the Russia-Ukraine crisis would have ramifications on Africa and Ghana as a country.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news.com, the legislator expressed concerns over the possible effect of the crisis on Ghana’s economy.

According to the parliamentarian, the conflict is going to have an impact on import and export and also the performance of the cedi on the world market.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 24, Afenyo-Markin said as a businessman, he was quite worried over the European issue.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ghana government urges Ghanaians to find shelter

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has urged Ghanaians living in Ukraine to find shelter in their homes and government places to ensure their safety.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry expressed concerns over the security of Ghanaian students and other nationals amid rising tension in the European country.

Source: YEN.com.gh