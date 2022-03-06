The Russian economy has been dealt another blow after Mastercard and Visa announced they would cease operations in the country

Sanctions in combination with a number of multinational companies ceasing operations in Russia has resulted in the Russian economy going into freefall

The chief of the Central Bank of Russia announced that Russian economy was under significant stress

MOSCOW - Mastercard and Visa have suspended their operations in Russia due to the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

This latest blow to the Russian economy means that Mastercard credit cards will no longer work at Russian merchants or at bank ATMs.

Visa has also said that it would cease all transactions in the near future. Visa credit cards issued outside of Russia would no longer work inside the country according to SABC News.

A growing list of international companies is suspending their operations with Russia due to its aggressive unprovoked invasion of a sovereign state. Puma, IKEA, Apple and Microsoft have joined in the condemnation of Russia's invasion and ceased operations in the country according to The Sun.

Elvira Nabiullina, the chief of the Central Bank of Russia wore black during a press conference. She admitted that the Russian economy was under extreme stress.

The Central Bank has lost access to approximately $630 billion (R9.7 trillion) due to sanctions, which could have helped protect the rouble.

