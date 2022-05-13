A video of a fashion do-it-yourself hack currently trending on social media has left several internet users impressed

In the video, a pair of black water-resistant slippers are transformed into a pair of bedazzled footwear

Only a while ago, a young man went viral on the internet after a video surfaced in which he showed off his LV jacket-duffle bag

If you've got several pairs of beach slippers laying around the house with not a clue what to do with them, then this article is for you.

In a video which appears to have left many internet users in awe, a pair of basic beach/bathroom slippers can be seen undergoing some transformation.

The beach slippers went from boring to supercute. Credit: Mimos d'Nina

In the first part of the video, the straps of the slipper are cut before being reattached in a different shape.

Some appliques are then glued to the strap of the slippers giving it a totally new look.

Watch the video below:

