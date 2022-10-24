Rishi Sunak, a 42-year-old British politician, emerged as Britain's new prime minister on Monday, October 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sunak took the leadership position of the Conservative Party after other candidates stepped down.

He is saddled with the responsibility of steering the deeply divided country through the economic downturn that is confronting the country.

The young prime minister is one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, and he is expected to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing prime minister who only spent 44 days in office.

Sunak was greeted with rapturous applause and banging on desks on his arrival to address the Tory members of parliament (MP) after the result.

The former chancellor was supported by over half of the Tory MPs, while his rival, Penny Mordaunt, struggled to get support from 100 of the MPs to get to the ballot.

Mordaunt withdrew from the race just minutes before the winner was expected to be announced.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She said, "this decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,"

He will become the first British Asian PM in the history of the UK and the youngest in more than a century, he is 42.

Before now, Labour has reiterated calls for a general election

Source: Legit.ng