A Ghanaian living in Italy named Emmanuel bemoaned the bitter cold as he detailed his day's struggles

He emphasised in a video that it requires a lot of work and is not for the weak-willed to live and make money abroad

While some people urged him to stay afloat, others have indicated they'll continue to travel despite his account

An Italy-based Ghanaian man, who identified himself as only Emmanuel, has lamented the freezing temperature in the European country as he shared his day's struggle.

In a video YEN.com.gh saw on Kofi TV, Emmanuel reaffirmed that living abroad is not for the timid. He claimed that it requires work to survive and make money there.

The man admitted that he had been dozing off when it began to rain and had believed he might enjoy the day alone.

Italy-based Ghanaian man shares his day's struggle in cold rain. Photo credit: KOFI TV (Facebook)/Pierre-Yves Babelon.

Emmanuel's hustle in cold rain

He claimed that shortly after covering himself with his bedsheet, his employer called to let him know they had work to perform.

Emmanuel demonstrated how many clothes he had to wear to stay warm in the frigid temperatures. ''It is very cold. If you don't put on the clothing, you'll die; we're in pain," he said in the clip.

He recommended that people pray for their relatives away from home and use the money they sent home for its intended use because it takes labour to make money abroad.

Watch the video below:

How internet users reacted to Emmanuel's video

Odauniba Kobby posted:

We know Aburokyire is hard, but you will Gain at the end of your hustle.

Fredrick Appiah commented:

Okay, boss, when are you coming so I can take your spot? Because I'm coming to witness it.

Chrisantus Nyenekabe said:

Still, I will go there some. You can't discourage me.

Daasebre Dwamena Boateng posted:

Awww, it shall be well, bro. I feel your pain. The humility in your voice will make you victorious one day.

Yeboah Bismark said:

We will still come there and witness that too.

Frimpomaa Ophelia posted:

My people never disappoint.

Quaver Okyere commented:

This reminds me of Osofia in London.

