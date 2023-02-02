Razak Adam, a Ghanaian living in Italy, has described his horrific journey from Ghana to Italy via Libya

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle Worldwide on SVTV Africa, he recounted how tourists were pressured to stay for three months and sold to

Adam said that he had no work or other means of support and left Ghana in search of a better life

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Italy-based Razak Adam, a Ghanaian, has recounted a humorous yet terrifying voyage from Ghana through Libya to Italy to seek greener pastures.

Razak Adam reveals Ghanaians were sold

He revealed how tourists were sold and forced to stay for three months. In an interview with DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle Worldwide on SVTV Africa, he claimed that other Ghanaians sold them to Libyan nationals when they reached Libya.

"I had never been to Libya before. We arrived that night. Many will suffer the wrath of God. Nigerians and Ghanaians were employed by the Libyans. They pretended to be assisting us, but that was all a deception. About 500 of us were sold to the Libyans. We mistook our brother's assistance for our own," he recounted.

Italy-based Ghanaian Razak Adam. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/SOPA Images/Contributor/ Siro Rodenas Cortes.

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Razak Adam shares more worrying details

Per Razak, a woman in command of the operation instructed the travellers to call their families and ask them to send them money. He claimed many of them paid the sum and were subsequently freed.

''Four of us had no one to call. Hence, they severely beat us ... I lived there for about three months, then for several weeks. We were relocated to work on an animal farm. I ultimately ran away from the farm and met an uncle in Tripoli,'' he recalled.

When asked why he left Ghana, Razak stated that he had no work or other means of support there and seized the opportunity to travel. He shared more details of his journey over the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian Man Gives Chilling Account of His Deadly Trip to Italy Through Libya

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported Mustapha Abubakar (Nani), a Ghanaian living in Italy, described his perilous voyage from Ghana to the European nation via Libya.

He described how he and three other travelers set out on the journey in 2016, taking a boat across the Mediterranean Sea.

We were informed that the frightening journey would only take three hours before we departed Libya's Mediterranean coast. I was terrified and dubious if I would reach the intended location.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh