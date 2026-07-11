Germany released a list of 62 non-EU countries whose citizens could travel to the country visa-free for up to 90 days in 2026

The list included major partners such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and Israel

Citizens of select countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, could enter visa-free and later apply for residence from within Germany

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Germany has released a list of 62 countries outside the European Union/Schengen zone that are eligible to travel to the country visa-free for up to 90 days in 2026.

The German Federal Foreign Office publishes a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to enter the country without a visa in 2026. Image credit: Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list, published on the German Federal Foreign Office website, is made up of a 190‑country master list that spells out, passport by passport, citizens of countries who need a visa and who do not for short‑term visits.

EU, EEA and Swiss citizens sit outside that framework thanks to freedom of movement, but a second tier of non‑EU states - mostly in North America, East Asia, Latin America, the Balkans and the Pacific - are marked “no” for visa requirements and can enter visa‑free for up to 90 days in any 180‑day period.

That group includes major partners such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Israel, alongside countries like Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Mauritius, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, several Caribbean island states and a cluster of Western Balkan countries whose citizens qualify when travelling on biometric passports.

The full list of 62 countries eligible to enter Germany visa-free include Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Macao, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, and North Macedonia.

The rest are Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor‑Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Vatican City and Venezuela.

Travellers from these visa‑exempt nations are allowed to enter for purposes of tourism, family visits and business trips, but bans employment and caps time on the ground to 90 days.

Citizens of a select few major German trading partners, including Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the UK and the US, enjoy an additional privilege and may enter without a visa and later apply for a residence permit from inside the country.

Japan releases list of visa-free entry countries

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan released a list of 74 countries allowed entry onto the islands without a visa.

Permitted stay durations varied by nationality, with travellers allowed 15, 30, or 90 days depending on their country of origin.

Source: YEN.com.gh