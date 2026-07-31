Croatia's Ministry of the Interior has published a complete breakdown of documents required for foreign nationals seeking citizenship through naturalisation

Applicants must submit a curriculum vitae, motivation letter, criminal record certificate, and certified identity documents among other materials

Families including underage children in their applications face additional requirements, including written consent from the second parent

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Croatia's Ministry of the Interior has detailed the full set of documents that foreign nationals must provide when applying for Croatian citizenship through naturalisation, covering both in-country applications and those submitted from abroad.

Applications within Croatia must be lodged in person at the local police department or police station covering the area where the applicant holds temporary or permanent residence.

Croatia outlines essential documents for foreign nationals seeking citizenship via naturalisation, including requirements for families and children. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Persons with disabilities may appoint a legal representative or authorised individual to submit on their behalf.

Those without granted residence in Croatia can apply through a competent Croatian diplomatic mission or consulate overseas.

Documents required for naturalisation

Beyond the official application form, which is available on the Ministry of the Interior's website, applicants must compile an extensive set of supporting materials.

These include a curriculum vitae and a written motivation letter explaining the reasons for seeking Croatian citizenship, alongside a certified copy of a valid identity document bearing a clear photograph and proof of existing citizenship status.

An extract from the registry of births, issued on a standard international form, is also required.

For married applicants, an extract from the registry of marriages issued within the previous six months must be included.

Where the application is based on marriage to a Croatian citizen, that marriage must be registered in Croatia's official Registry of Marriages. Civil partners are required to submit an extract from the Registry of Civil Partnerships.

A criminal record certificate issued by the relevant authority in the country whose citizenship the applicant currently holds or where they permanently reside is compulsory.

The document must be in the original language or accompanied by a certified Croatian translation, and must have been issued within the last six months. Applicants must also provide consent for authenticity checks on all foreign documents submitted.

Including children in a citizenship application

Families wishing to include underage children in their naturalisation application must meet additional documentation requirements.

These cover a valid identity document for the child where one exists, a birth extract, proof of the child's citizenship, and a written statement from the second parent consenting to the child acquiring Croatian citizenship.

The birth extract is not required if the child's birth is already recorded in Croatia's Registry of Births.

On the matter of fees, applications submitted within Croatia require payment of an administrative fee upon receipt of the decision, regardless of whether it is approved or refused. Applications lodged abroad through a diplomatic mission attract a consular fee payable at the point of submission.

Korea lists conditions foreigners must meet for citizenship

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that South Korea had listed the specific conditions foreign nationals must fulfil to qualify for either permanent residency or citizenship.

Applicants seeking permanent residency can take a shortcut by scoring 85 points or higher on the preliminary assessment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh