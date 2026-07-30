Belgium's Ministry of Justice has published the full set of requirements foreign nationals must satisfy to apply for citizenship through naturalisation

Applicants must hold an unlimited right of residence and demonstrate exceptional merit in scientific, sporting, or sociocultural fields

The final decision rests entirely with the Chamber of Representatives, which faces no deadline and whose rulings cannot be challenged in court

Belgium has outlined four conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can seek Belgian citizenship through the naturalisation process, according to the country's Ministry of Justice.

Belgium lists 4 conditions foreigners must meet before seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Unlike standard citizenship routes, naturalisation in Belgium is a discretionary procedure reserved for individuals who can demonstrate exceptional contributions to the country's international reputation.

Who qualifies for Belgian naturalisation

To be eligible, an applicant must be at least 18 years old, or have been legally emancipated before reaching that age.

They must also hold an unlimited right of residence in Belgium at the time of submitting their application.

Beyond residency, applicants are required to show that they have made, or are capable of making, a meaningful contribution to Belgium's standing abroad through achievements in scientific, sporting, or sociocultural fields.

A fourth requirement obliges applicants to explain why obtaining citizenship through the standard declaration process is not a practical option for them.

Local municipal authorities can provide detailed guidance on what forms of evidence are accepted to establish exceptional merit.

One additional pathway exists for a narrow group: individuals formally recognised by a court as stateless may also apply, provided they have maintained a legal right of residence in Belgium for at least two years.

How Belgium's naturalisation process works

Applications are submitted either to the registrar at the applicant's local municipal authority or directly to the Chamber of Representatives.

Once the file is deemed complete and the registration fee has been paid, it is forwarded for review by three separate bodies: the public prosecutor, the Immigration Office, and State Security. Each institution has four months to submit its opinion.

The Chamber of Representatives holds full discretion over the final decision and is not bound by any deadline to reach a ruling. Applicants who are refused have no legal right to contest the outcome in court.

Citizenship, once granted, takes effect through an act of law and is formally conferred on the date that law appears in the Belgian Official Journal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh