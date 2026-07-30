Belgium Lists 4 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet to Obtain Citizenship
- Belgium's Ministry of Justice has published the full set of requirements foreign nationals must satisfy to apply for citizenship through naturalisation
- Applicants must hold an unlimited right of residence and demonstrate exceptional merit in scientific, sporting, or sociocultural fields
- The final decision rests entirely with the Chamber of Representatives, which faces no deadline and whose rulings cannot be challenged in court
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Belgium has outlined four conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can seek Belgian citizenship through the naturalisation process, according to the country's Ministry of Justice.
Unlike standard citizenship routes, naturalisation in Belgium is a discretionary procedure reserved for individuals who can demonstrate exceptional contributions to the country's international reputation.
Who qualifies for Belgian naturalisation
To be eligible, an applicant must be at least 18 years old, or have been legally emancipated before reaching that age.
They must also hold an unlimited right of residence in Belgium at the time of submitting their application.
Beyond residency, applicants are required to show that they have made, or are capable of making, a meaningful contribution to Belgium's standing abroad through achievements in scientific, sporting, or sociocultural fields.
A fourth requirement obliges applicants to explain why obtaining citizenship through the standard declaration process is not a practical option for them.
Local municipal authorities can provide detailed guidance on what forms of evidence are accepted to establish exceptional merit.
One additional pathway exists for a narrow group: individuals formally recognised by a court as stateless may also apply, provided they have maintained a legal right of residence in Belgium for at least two years.
How Belgium's naturalisation process works
Applications are submitted either to the registrar at the applicant's local municipal authority or directly to the Chamber of Representatives.
Once the file is deemed complete and the registration fee has been paid, it is forwarded for review by three separate bodies: the public prosecutor, the Immigration Office, and State Security. Each institution has four months to submit its opinion.
The Chamber of Representatives holds full discretion over the final decision and is not bound by any deadline to reach a ruling. Applicants who are refused have no legal right to contest the outcome in court.
Citizenship, once granted, takes effect through an act of law and is formally conferred on the date that law appears in the Belgian Official Journal.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh