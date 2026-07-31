Author Tomi Adeyemi has launched a scathing attack on the "Children of Blood and Bone" film adaptation, claiming she is still being antagonised behind the scenes

The movie features Ghanaian dance icon Endurance Grand alongside the world's best actors, a development that has sparked reactions from Ghanaians

Adeyemi did not specify exactly what went wrong on set, leaving many online questioning the lack of concrete details in her claims

Author Tomi Adeyemi, who previously distanced herself from the "Children of Blood and Bone" film adaptation, has launched a scathing attack on the project, claiming she is still being antagonised behind the scenes.

Tomi Adeyemi speaks out against the "Children of Blood and Bone" film adaptation featuring one of Ghana's popular dancers. Image credit: Endurance Grand/Fil Updates.

Source: Instagram

The film, based on Adeyemi's bestselling novel, follows Zélie Adebola, a young girl with magic in her blood, on a quest to restore magic to the kingdom of Orïsha and free her people.

It features a star-studded cast, including Damson Idris, Idris Elba and Viola Davis, alongside Ghanaian dance icon Endurance Grand.

Endurance Grand's inclusion in the movie has sparked reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom have celebrated her breakout role as a milestone for Ghanaian creatives on the global stage.

Adeyemi's latest comments, however, have now cast a shadow over the excitement surrounding the film's release.

Author speaks against Children and Bone adaptation

A video shared by Film Updates on X captured Adeyemi speaking candidly about her experience with the movie, describing it as one of the most painful ordeals of her life.

She said:

"This film is also the worst thing I've ever had to live through."

Despite the strength of her claims, Adeyemi did not specify exactly what went wrong during production, leaving many details of her ordeal unclear to the public.

The X video of Tomi Adeyemi speaking out about her negative experience with the Children of Blood and Bone adaptation is below.

Fans question Tomi Adeyemi's lack of specifics

The comments were largely filled with confusion, as many users pointed out that Adeyemi had not clearly explained what exactly had gone wrong.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Uche is a girl wrote:

"What's the issue, please? Was she underpaid or what?"

June Allen said:

"Five and a half minutes of absolutely no valid information on what exactly went or is going wrong. If she's been NDA'd, just say so, and we'd be annoyed but understand the implications. Otherwise, just come straight out with it in a couple of paragraphs. It's all just bait at this point."

THAT IRISH & SHOE PLUG indicated:

"Watched the whole thing, and I honestly can't pick anything tangible from it. You were paid a seven-figure amount for the book, you were given co-writer and executive producer credits. For years, different production companies were bidding for the rights to your book, and you said nothing. You were with the cast in most of the scenes while shooting was going on, and you said nothing then. If anything, Tomi is giving the movie more PR."

Vaylorn of Hallownest added:

"Why does it feel like she's purposely leaving out context? If this is made for awareness, to explain, to air things out, why is she not providing context? Needs to explain how she was wronged."

Iyabo Ojo blasts Ghanaian TV station

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo launched a scathing attack on a Ghanaian TV station, accusing it of airing her movie without her permission or payment.

She went as far as calling on President John Dramani Mahama to intervene and enforce Ghana's copyright laws.

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Source: YEN.com.gh