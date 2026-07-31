Darling Boy Piero, a former Silver FM presenter and friend of DJ KA, publicly named an individual he alleged had orchestrated a blackmail scheme against the broadcaster

Piero claimed the alleged mastermind, identified as Wadashi, is an employee connected to a company associated with Silver FM and is currently on the run from police

Speaking on Ezra Radio, he said DJ KA first shared the video on Snapchat before the alleged blackmailer allegedly used it to extort money from him before its eventual leak

A former Silver FM staff member has gone public with the name of the person he claims was behind the blackmail scheme targeting Ghanaian broadcaster DJ KA over a leaked private video.

Darling Boy Piero names the alleged mastermind behind DJ KA's blackmail scheme. Photo source: DJ KA

Source: UGC

Darling Boy Piero, a close associate of DJ KA, made the claims during an interview on Ezra Radio with host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin and his team.

The development was shared on Facebook by Eastern Region-based radio journalist and blogger Offei Wonuanie on Friday, July 31, 2026.

How DJ KA's alleged blackmail unfolded

According to Piero, he and the individual he has now named first came across the compromising video on DJ KA's own Snapchat page.

He said both of them reached out to DJ KA at the time to urge him to take the video down.

However, Piero alleged that the same individual, whom he identified as Wadashi, an employee in a different department of a company associated with Silver FM, subsequently contacted DJ KA separately and used the video as leverage in a blackmail scheme.

The former Silver FM presenter claimed the alleged individual named Wadashi allegedly passed the video on to other individuals, who then used it to extort the broadcaster.

Piero further stated that DJ KA had since reported the matter to the police and that the alleged mastermind of the blackmail scheme is currently on the run.

The Facebook video of Darling Boy Piero naming the alleged mastermind of the blackmail scheme against DJ KA is below:

DJ KA's suspension from Kessben FM

The leaked video has already had professional consequences for DJ KA as Kessben FM suspended the broadcaster following its emergence on social media.

In a press release, the station's management stated it was acting to protect the image of the radio station.

The video, which showed DJ KA in a private moment with a woman identified as Ama Parone, circulated widely on social media before the station took action.

Days after the scandal, the Kessben FM presenter publicly apologised to Ghanaians over the video, which he claimed to have recorded about four years ago.

Piero's public naming of an alleged suspect marks a significant escalation in the controversy, shifting attention from the content of the video itself to the question of who orchestrated its distribution and what legal consequences may follow.

Some reports already claimed that two individuals have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service (GPS), with investigations into the matter still ongoing.

DJ KA recounts his ordeal with blackmailers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about DJ KA, the Kessben FM presenter who recently addressed the leaked tape saga involving Ama Parone.

In a candid moment, he opened up about his struggle with the footage for years and stood firm against the blackmailers, stating, "This time around, for the money they were requesting, I said no."

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh