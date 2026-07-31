Nsawamhene Nana Kwamena Ansah I made a grand entrance at Apostle Kantanka's final funeral rites, drawing widespread attention from mourners

The traditional ruler arrived with a large entourage, accompanied by ceremonial drums, cultural displays and a royal umbrella

His presence was among the most notable moments of the ceremony, reflecting the widespread respect Apostle Kantanka commanded across Ghana

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Nsawamhene Nana Kwamena Ansah I joined hundreds of mourners on the second day of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's final funeral rites, arriving with a procession that drew considerable attention at the ceremony's venue.

Nsawamhene Nana Kwamena Ansah I arrives with a grand procession to honour Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. Image credit: Utrends

Source: Twitter

A video captured from the event showed the traditional ruler making his way through the grounds surrounded by a substantial entourage.

Attendants held a ceremonial umbrella over him throughout the procession, a widely recognised symbol of royalty and authority in Ghanaian tradition.

The sound of traditional drums filled the atmosphere as members of his retinue led the way ahead of him.

Nsawamhene's arrival at Kantanka's funeral

The chief's entrance brought a distinctly cultural dimension to the funeral, reflecting the deep-rooted protocols associated with traditional leadership in Ghana.

Mourners and guests at the venue paused to observe as Nana Kwamena Ansah I moved through the gathering, his procession drawing both admiration and a sense of occasion befitting the significance of the day.

His attendance underscored the breadth of influence that Apostle Kantanka wielded during his lifetime.

The late apostle was widely respected not only as the leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission but also as a self-taught engineer and inventor whose work in technology, manufacturing and education earned him recognition far beyond religious circles.

Apostle Kantanka's lasting legacy

The final funeral rites have since drawn dignitaries, politicians, entrepreneurs and ordinary Ghanaians, all gathering to pay tribute to one of the country's most celebrated industrialists.

Apostle Kantanka's reputation spanned sectors, earning him the admiration of traditional leaders, academics and community figures alike, which explains the calibre of personalities drawn to honour him.

The arrival of Nana Kwamena Ansah I has since been widely discussed on social media, with many users highlighting it as one of the standout moments from the ceremony and praising the display of cultural respect shown to the late apostle.

The X video of Nana Kwamena Ansah I's entry is below.

Kristo Asafo rejects Akofena as their leader

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some Kristo Asafo members openly rejected Israel Kwadwo Akofena's leadership during the late Apostle Kantanka's final funeral rites.

Members interviewed at the funeral grounds insisted they do not recognise Akofena as the rightful successor to the church's founder.

Videos of the interviews went viral on social media, with Ghanaians closely watching how the leadership dispute will unfold.

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Source: YEN.com.gh