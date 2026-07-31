Ghana's government accepted Constitutional Review Committee recommendations to shift general elections to the first week of November

The proposed reforms also include a strict 30-day window for the Supreme Court to resolve presidential election petitions

Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine confirmed the government's position and outlined how the timelines would be embedded in the Constitution

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Ghana's government has accepted a set of constitutional reform proposals that would move elections to the first week of November and impose fixed deadlines on the resolution of election-related court disputes.

The recommendations, put forward by the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC), are designed to create a longer window between the announcement of election results and the swearing-in of a new president on January 7 each year.

The Government of Ghana accepts proposal to hold elections in November and the Supreme Court to rule on petitions within 30 days. Photo credit: Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr Dominic Ayine confirmed the government's acceptance of the proposal to fix the presidential election date in November.

According to a report sighted on Graphic Online, the shift is intended to provide a more comfortable transition period and allow any legal challenges to election outcomes to be settled before a new administration takes office.

Currently, Ghana holds its presidential elections in December, leaving a narrow gap between results and inauguration that has previously raised concerns about the viability of resolving disputes in time.

30-day deadline for Supreme Court election petitions

Alongside the change to the election date, the government has also accepted a proposal requiring presidential election petitions to be filed within 14 days of results being declared, with the Supreme Court then obligated to determine those petitions within 30 days.

Dr Ayine confirmed that both timelines would be written directly into the Constitution once the amendments receive approval.

"In other words, the constitution will be amended to specifically provide for these timelines when it comes to electoral petitions to be filed," he said.

The proposed changes form part of a broader effort to strengthen Ghana's electoral framework and ensure that the transfer of power following a general election proceeds without legal uncertainty hanging over the incoming administration.

Ghana reduces presidential age limit to 35

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s government had accepted a Constitutional Review Committee proposal to reduce the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates.

The committee had initially recommended lowering the age limit to 30 years, but the government opted for a different threshold.

Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine announced the decision while presenting the government’s White Paper on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh