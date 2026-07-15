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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit The Netherlands Without a Visa in 2026
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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit The Netherlands Without a Visa in 2026

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • The Dutch government published an updated visa-free entry list for 2026 on its official website
  • Only two African countries made the Netherlands' visa-free list as recently published
  • Citizens holding special passports such as diplomatic passports may also qualify for visa-free entry into the Netherlands

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The Dutch government has published its updated visa-free entry policy for 2026, confirming that citizens of more than 40 countries worldwide can travel to the Netherlands without applying for a visa in advance.

Among those listed, only two nations from Africa made the cut.

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The Netherlands' government under Prime Minister Rob Jetten names the only African country on its 2026 visa-free list. Photo source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

African countries on the Netherlands visa-free list

According to the official Dutch government website, nationals of Mauritius and Seychelles are permitted to enter the Netherlands without a visa and may stay for a specified period.

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Citizens of all other African countries are not included in the current visa-free arrangement and will need to obtain a visa before travelling to the Netherlands.

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The Dutch government also noted that holders of certain special travel documents, such as diplomatic passports, may be entitled to visa-free access regardless of their nationality, subject to conditions and time limits set by the authorities.

What this means for African travellers to Netherlands

For the vast majority of Africans hoping to visit the Netherlands, a visa application remains a requirement.

The country, situated in the northwestern part of Europe, is a popular destination for tourism, business, and study, making its entry requirements a matter of significant interest across the continent.

Mauritius and Seychelles, both island nations in the Indian Ocean, have long maintained relatively strong passport rankings on the continent, partly due to their extensive networks of visa-free and visa-on-arrival agreements with countries around the world.

Travellers from countries not on the visa-free list are advised to check the official Dutch government website for guidance on the appropriate visa category and application process before making travel plans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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