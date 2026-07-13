Spain published its 2026 visa entry requirements, confirming that only eight African nations qualify for visa-free access to the country

Citizens from Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Eswatini, and Lesotho can enter Spain without a prior visa application

Nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and most other African countries must apply for a Schengen visa for €90 before travelling to Spain

Spain has officially confirmed its 2026 visa entry requirements, revealing that only eight African countries qualify for visa-free access, leaving citizens across the rest of the continent required to obtain a Schengen visa before travelling.

Spain has only eight African countries on its free visa list. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Spain's published entry requirements, nationals from more than 60 countries worldwide may enter Spain without a visa and remain for up to 90 days within any 180 days. Of those countries, just eight are located in Africa.

African countries with visa-free access to Spain

Citizens holding ordinary passports from Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde, and Rwanda are exempt from prior visa applications as of April 2026.

Travellers from these nations may enter Spain freely without the administrative and financial burden typically associated with Schengen travel.

The remaining African nations do not appear on the list, placing the vast majority of the continent's citizens in the category of those who must complete a formal visa application process before departure.

What SchengenVisa applicants must prepare

For citizens of countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Egypt, a Schengen visa remains compulsory.

The standard application fee for adult applicants is €90, which is approximately N142,000.

A valid Schengen visa permits the holder to travel not only within Spain but across all other Schengen-area member states, for a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day window.

Applications can be submitted either directly through the Spanish consulate or via an authorised BLS International application centre.

The documentation requirements are considerable: applicants must provide a valid passport, recent photographs, comprehensive travel insurance, bank statements confirming sufficient funds, proof of accommodation, and a confirmed return flight itinerary.

The process requires significant planning, as gathering the necessary documentation and scheduling consulate appointments can take several weeks.

Spain's entry requirements note that travellers should verify the latest conditions directly with the Spanish consulate before making any travel arrangements, as policies remain subject to change.

Portugal confirms visa-free entry for 59 countries

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Portugal had also released the full list of 59 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

Travellers from countries on Portugal's visa-free list are expected to hold a valid biometric passport to gain entry.

African nations were largely absent from Portugal's visa-free list, which was dominated by European, Asian and American countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh