Accra Academy alumnus Alfred Arday Kwami Kudjawu successfully completed two months of rigorous basic military training at the US Navy Recruit Training Command

The US-based Ghanaian man graduated with Division 934 and earned the rate of Logistics Specialist after training ran from May 21 to July 30, 2026

Alfred Arday Kwami Kudjawu also served as a medical yeoman for his division, a role that set him apart as a leader among his peers during the programme

An Accra Academy old boy has made Ghana proud after completing basic military training with the United States Navy, marking a significant personal achievement that has drawn widespread admiration online.

Accra Academy alumnus Alfred Kudjawu graduates from the US Navy Training Command in Illinois. Photo source: Accra Academy, @bleoofficial/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Alfred Arday Kwami Kudjawu, known by his Accra Academy batch from the 2018 year group, graduated from the US Navy Recruit Training Command located in Great Lakes, Illinois, on 30th July 2026.

The training began on 21st May 2026, spanning two months of intensive military preparation.

Alfred Arday Kwami Kudjawu's US navy achievement

Alfred graduated as part of Division 934 and was awarded the rate of Logistics Specialist (LS).

Beyond earning his rate, he distinguished himself throughout the programme by serving as the Medical Yeoman for his division, a leadership responsibility that placed him in charge of managing medical-related administrative duties for fellow recruits.

The Accra Academy-affiliated page, The Bleoo View, shared the announcement on Facebook on Monday, 3rd August 2026, celebrating Alfred's graduation as a milestone that reflects the school's tradition of producing graduates who go on to excel on the global stage.

"Your journey is a testament to resilience, excellence, and the global impact of Accra Academy alumni," the post read. "We celebrate this remarkable milestone and wish you continued success, safety, and distinction as you serve with honour."

From Accra Academy to the US Navy

The US Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, is the sole boot camp for the United States Navy and is known for its demanding curriculum designed to physically and mentally prepare recruits for active service.

Completing the programme places Alfred among a select group of international graduates who have earned the right to serve in one of the world's most powerful naval forces.

Alfred now carries the distinction of being an Accra Academy alumnus serving in the US military, a combination that has resonated deeply with fellow old students and Ghanaians following his journey online.

The Facebook post announcing Alfred Arday Kwami Kudjawu's graduation is below:

Alfred Arday Kwami Kudjawu's achievement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Eric Stanley Gbesorgbor commented:

"Congratulations, young man."

Osei-Antwi Emmanuel said:

"Honour, Courage, and Commitment" Go USN!"

Yaw Gyamfi wrote:

"Congratulations brother."

PRESEC alumnus adjudged 2025 KNUST valedictorian

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ebenezer Appiah Odei, a brilliant Ghanaian man who rose to prominence as he was named the overall best-graduating student at KNUST for the Class of 2025.

With an impressive CWA of 88.06 and a record-breaking achievement of 56 A's during his academic journey, his story serves as a testament to dedication and excellence that resonates throughout the nation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh