The Czech Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its visa-free entry list in February 2026, naming only two African countries

Citizens of the two listed states can enter the Schengen Area without a visa for short stays

Citizens of all other African countries, including Nigeria, must apply for a Schengen visa before travelling to the Czech Republic

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The Czech Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that just two African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the Schengen Area in 2026, leaving the vast majority of the continent's citizens still required to go through a formal visa application process.

Czech Republic Lists Only 2 African Countries for Visa-Free Schengen Entry in 2026

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The updated guidance, published on 9 February 2026, identifies Mauritius and Seychelles as the only African nations whose passport holders can travel to the Czech Republic and other Schengen member states without obtaining a visa in advance.

What Czech's visa-free access allows

The exemption is limited to short-term stays undertaken for non-profit purposes. The Czech foreign ministry has been clear that the arrangement does not cover any form of paid work.

Travellers from Mauritius or Seychelles who plan to take up employment during their visit, whether permanent or seasonal, are still required to apply for the appropriate Schengen work visa before departing for the country.

For citizens of every other African nation, including Nigeria, the standard Schengen short-stay visa remains a travel prerequisite. That visa permits stays of up to 90 days within any 180 days across the Schengen zone, depending on the conditions attached to the specific visa category granted.

Africa's limited visa-free access to Europe

Out of more than 50 countries across the African continent, only Mauritius and Seychelles make the Czech Republic's official exemption list, reflecting the narrow scope of visa-free access that most African travellers continue to face when seeking entry into Europe's passport-free travel zone.

The Schengen Area currently comprises 29 European countries that have abolished passport controls at their shared borders, making a single visa sufficient for travel across the zone.

Source: YEN.com.gh